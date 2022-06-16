Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore Cast in Scripted Spotify Podcast

Spotify has cast Academy and Emmy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac in a scripted Original podcast titled Case 63, which is an adaptation of Caso 63, Spotify's most listened to scripted Original podcast in Latin America, originally produced in Santiago, Chile. Moore and Isaac will also serve as executive producers. The third and final season of Caso 63 arrives later this year in Spanish and Portuguese versions to wrap up its story from Pedro Roiter and Dra. Aldunate. Moore plays psychiatrist Eliza Knight, who records the sessions of an enigmatic patient, registered as Case 63 (Isaac), who claims to be a time traveler. What begins as routine therapeutic sessions, quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real.

Caso 63 has been a smashing hit for Spotify, ranking No. 1 in the Spotify Top Charts for nearly a month in Argentina and Mexico after its premiere, and No. 1 in the Trending Charts across Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. In addition to the U.S. and Latin America, the podcast was also adapted in India to Virus 2062, which reached No. 1 on Spotify's local Trending chart in India, and was in the Top 5 on Spotify's local Top Podcasts charts. Paciente 63, the Brazilian adaptation, ranked #1 in Brazil's local Trending Podcasts chart the day after its premiere and remained there for over two weeks. Paciente 63 also reached #1 on Brazil's Fiction charts, where it stayed for over a month.

Julianne Moore is an Academy Award, BAFTA, and Emmy-winning actor, and the first American woman to be awarded top acting prizes at the Berlin, Venice and Cannes film festivals. She recently starred in A24's When You Finish Saving the World, directed by Jesse Eisenberg. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Moore also starred in Lisey's Story on Apple TV+, based on the Stephen King novel, and Dear Evan Hansel opposite Ben Platt. Her next appearance will be in A24's Sharper alongside Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow.

Oscar Isaac is a Golden Globe winner for his role in the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero, where he won Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film. He rose to prominence as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He most recently played mercenary Marc Spector in Marvel's Moon Knight series on Disney+.

This will be the first time that a Spotify Original podcast from one of its non-English speaking markets is being adapted into multiple languages, including Moore and Isaac's English version. Case 63 is produced by Spotify's Gimlet, Moore's production company FortySix and Isaac's Mad Gene Media. Caso 63 was created and originally written by Julio Rojas.

