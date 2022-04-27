New Moon Knight Poster Teases Latest God to Join Series

✖

We're just hours away from another episode of Moon Knight, and Marvel Studios is celebrating the occasion by releasing another teaser poster for it. Instead of character posters, the collateral supporting the series has been tied to items that pop up within the show, and the latest item could point toward the direct arrival of another ancient Egyptian god. You see, the latest poster includes the Scales of Justice and not just that, but Anubis himself is seen holding them up.

Anubis typically serves as the god of the dead in ancient mythological tales. He greets people in the afterlife, or a land called Duat, and weighs their souls against "truth," typically represented by an ostrich feather called Ma'at. Those souls lighter than the feather would ascend into a heavenly afterlife while those found heavier would be fed to...you guessed it...Anubis' sidekick Ammit.

To date, we've only seen two gods in their real forms. Khonshu has been a part of the series since the beginning and Taweret was introduced in the closing moments of Episode 4. Four other gods have been represented by their avatars in the series: Osiris, Horus, Hathor, and Tefnut.

"Right from the very first week, Marvel provided us with a ton of reference material on Egyptology, and on ancient Egyptian gods and deities," head writer Jeremy Slater told Marvel.com. "One of those pieces of material was a laminated poster that had like a little kid, cartoon drawings of all the different gods — one of those gods was Taweret. I spent that entire first week of our writers' room, just staring at that. Then finally, at some point, I couldn't take any more. I interrupted whatever we were talking about and I was like, 'Guys, we have something much more important, which is, how do I get this hippo into the show?'"

Four episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

What are you thinking about the series so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

