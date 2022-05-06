Moon Knight Producer Reveals Other Marvel Villains Considered for Series

✖

Moon Knight introduced us to an interesting take on a Marvel Cinematic Universe villain with Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow. Fans of Moon Knight were expecting the series to include the vigilante comic book foe Bushman, but the creators of the series opted for someone different. It turns out that the team behind the series had a lot of ideas for an antagonist before landing on Arthur Harrow. Executive Producer Jeremy Slater revealed in a new interview with The Direct that some of his earlier scripts for the show featured Bushman and even listed the other villains that almost appeared.

"I mean Bushman was in my first couple versions of the script for sure, and we tried to have several different versions of him," Slater said. "Ultimately, I was the one to make the decision to ax Bushman. I went to Marvel and said I'm not comfortable with this, can we take him out and talk about different versions, and they were always really supportive."

"And we really looked at all of the sort of classic villains. There was a couple that we talked about; Stained Glass Scarlet, and, you know, Zodiac, and different characters like that. No one really kind of fit the parameters of the story we were telling, so we were just like, 'You know what, can we just introduce a guy, and we'll grab a name from some'—you know, they gave me a list of [like] every villain whose ever appeared in a Moon Knight comic. I just went through and went like, 'Arthur Harrow, that sounds like a cool villain name, let's go with that.'" The executive producer added.

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.



What do you think about this list of villains? Do you wish any of them were featured in season one of Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!