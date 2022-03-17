New Moon Knight Promo Image Revealed





Moon Knight just revealed a new promo image of the titular hero. Over in Australia, The Green Guide got their hands on a new photo of Oscar Isaac’s confused mercenary. In front of an Egyptian backdrop, both Marc Spector and Mr. Knight jostle for control over their body. It seems very far out, but if you’ve heard about the Disney+ series, it makes a ton of sense. Moon Knight begins with fans following Steven Grant, a museum worker who is having trouble falling asleep. From the outset, Isaac’s portrayal of the confused bookworm helps ground the viewer in a word where things are only going to get weirder. Marvel seems to know that they have a winner in the costume department as all of Moon Knight’s looks have been huge hits with the fans. Both the bandaged uniform with the moon insignia weapon and Mr. Knight’s very formal attire with the mask have been shared countless times on social media.

USA Today had a big feature on the making of this series. The spoke to Isaac and executive Producer Grant Curtis about Marc Spector’s journey through the show. The questions of identity doesn’t stop with these costumes.

“It’s amazing that the brain has this survival mechanism, this way to cope,” Isaac explained about his character’s disassociative personality disorder. “At a very young age, if you’re going through sustained horrible trauma and abuse, something that can happen in order for one to survive is the brain splits into an alternate personality that has no idea of what’s happening. Otherwise, you die because it’s just so awful. And that is its own incredible, kind of beautiful superpower.”

“It’s a story about identity and finding one’s true self,” the executive producer added during the interview. “The journey that Marc Spector is on during our whole show is: Who am I? And how do I reconcile portions of my past, present and potential future that I don’t necessarily agree with? Coming to terms with our baggage and learning to live with ourselves is what we all deal with on a day-to-day basis.”

Disney+ describes the upcoming series: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

