Moon Knight Trends as Fans Campaign for Second Season
While Marvel Studios has been busy pumping out shows for Disney+, the lone live-action show to receive a second season is the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki series. With no announcements currently in place, that means the likes of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) don't have a clear path forward at the studio. The situation has often caused conversation regarding the characters and Tuesday, Moon Knight began trending on social media as fans rallied around the idea of a second season.
Isaac and Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab sparked speculation earlier this summer when a TikTok of the two in Egypt went viral. Diab previously told us that if the show gets a second season that he's able to direct, he'd start out by exploring the identity of Jake Lockley.
"If it was for me, I would start with Jake Lockley. I want to see his world. Everyone is so intrigued about him and [I want to] see what happens in between those blinks and who he is and what does he love and who does he love. It's very interesting for me," Diab added. "But I love that the small things that we put all through the episode made people, every episode, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake, waiting for Jake. But I think it, he was introduced in the right time at the very end, knowing that con should still have a hold on them."
very glad that moon knight got a lot of love i enjoyed it a lot i hope we get a season 2 soon— Ryan Santana (@ryan_san94) August 22, 2022
he might actually be one of my favourite marvel heroes pic.twitter.com/gI8G8bviaf
alls i want is a moon knight season 2 announcement pic.twitter.com/q1stLPVzVS— lucien with a c🥃 (@eggboyspeaks) August 22, 2022
Marvel please give us Moon Knight season 2 please the whole world is begging give us food— Hourly Moon Knight! 🌙 (@Hourly_MK) August 23, 2022
ms. marvel and moon knight both need a season 2 and longer seasons like don't piss me off— chris evans' wh*re (@keiranikole) August 23, 2022
moon knight season 2 announcement at d23. pic.twitter.com/jeizlExG3W— alex (@skywalkerquinns) August 23, 2022
- Trailer for Black Panther— alpine (@keeperofalpine) August 23, 2022
- Quantumania teaser
- The Marvels cast & teaser
- Secret Invasion cast & teaser
- Casting for Daredevil, CA4, & Thunderbolts
- Season 2 announcement for Ms. Marvel & Moon Knight
give me moonknight season 2 and i'll let her out kev you have 24 hours to respond pic.twitter.com/3IMwXS8aAf— jada ☾ (@lokibestboy) August 23, 2022
Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.
