Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Admits He Was Scared to Join Marvel After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Oscar Isaac is no stranger to big franchises as the actor is currently making his debut in the MCU, has appeared in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and was a major component in Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy. Lucasfilm and Disney handled the Star Wars sequel trilogy very poorly, with the final film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, being panned by both fans and critics. So it would make sense for the actor to have a tiny bit of trepidation when being asked to join another Disney franchise.

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight will mark Isaac’s second entry into a Disney franchise, and you would think that after his war-weary statements, the actor would have declined the role. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Isaac reveals that he did indeed hesitate in joining the Disney+ series.

“I had so much hesitation. So much,” Isaac tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I was like, ‘I just finally got out of a long time of being a part of the Star Wars universe,’ which I loved doing, but it definitely took up a lot of my time. So I was excited to get back to more character studies and smaller films. But this came my way, and my instinct at first was like, ‘This is probably not the right thing to do.’ But there was just something about the Steven character that was speaking to me a little bit.”

Isaac has never held his tongue with his feelings for Disney’s practices. The actor was a long time fan of the idea of Finn and Poe Dameron’s bromance evolving into a full-on relationship, and he spoke out during the press tour for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Isaac, in an interview with IGN,revealed his disdain with Disney and Lucasfilm’s decision to not include a Finn and Poe love story.

“I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking – love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other,” Isaac told IGN. “I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that.”

Isaac will appear next in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight. Disney+ describes The series: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight begins streaming on Disney+ March 30, 2022!