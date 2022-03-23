Moon Knight Star Promises Major Change From Other Marvel Projects

Marvel Studios is known for taking it to another level with each new project they put out. The next project that will be released is the Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight series, and it’s looking like it’ll be the next best thing the studio will produce. Well, at least, according to star Rey Lucas.



Today is the U.S. premiere of the series and all of the stars and press are out. Earlier tonight, Lucas revealed how excited he was for the X-Men to come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now the Moon Knight actor has revealed that the show will be a major change from every other Marvel Studios project.

“I can say that the show overall, is intended and I think is successfully gonna be a shift, and departure from um, some of the other Marvel stuff can be really adventurous,” Lucas told Variety. “[There’s] a lot of psychological elements to it. You know, I think it’s still gonna be funny also and relatable at times. Just as a fan, I’m really excited. I saw the trailer and was like ‘oh my god, this is great.’”

Moon Knight seems like the next big thing to hit streaming services, and it looks like the stars agree. Isaac revealed earlier today at the Moon Knight press conference exactly why he joined the Marvel Studios and Disney+ series. You can check out what he had to say below.

“With Steven, there was a chance to do a different type of comedy than what we’ve seen, of somebody who doesn’t know they’re funny,” Isaac said at a Moon Knight press conference Monday. “And to find a counterpoint of that with Marc, in some ways of leaning into the dark vigilante guy. What makes him so special is that he has a little Englishman living inside of him.”



Disney+ describes Moon Knight: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022!