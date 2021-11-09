Moon Knight: Could Ethan Hawke’s Mysterious Role Be an Iconic Spider-Man Villain?

In a matter of days, it’s possible we’ll receive our first look at Marvel’s Moon Knight, the first official look at the Fist of Khonshu and his mysterious ensemble. We know that Oscar Isaac will be joined in the series by Ethan Hawke, though we don’t know what character the latter is playing just yet. A popular theory amongst fans is that he’ll be revealed to be Dracula at one point or another, subsequently setting up another potential appearance in Blade.

But what if he’s not Dracula, however, and instead vampire-adjacent? Enter, Morlun.

The classic Spider-Man villain has come toe-to-toe with nearly every iteration of the character through the past two decades and while rights issues might cause a roadblock for Hawke’s Morlun portrayal, the casting would make a significant amount of sense.

When we got glimpses of some Moon Knight concept art when the show began to film, there could be glimpses of what appeared to be gods from Ancient Egyptian mythology, including Osiris and Ra. It’s because of this attachment to the legendary mythos that Morlun makes a substantial amount of sense.

You see, the villain is part of a larger group called the Inheritors, vampires who hunt down totems and suck out the life force from them. Since Marc Spector (Isaac) is an avatar of Khonshu—essentially becoming a totem in and of himself—you can start to see why exactly Morlun and Moon Knight would come to blows throughout a series.

Dracula is far and away the most popular of the two, but he’s also a character that’s been done nearly infinitely throughout the history of film and television. Using a character like Morlun, however, would allow Marvel their own character—and, ahem, trademark—to use in one of the most anticipated Disney+ shows yet.

