Moon Knight Writers Wanted to Reference Dracula Memes in Show

Though some Marvel fans are dyed in the wool fans of Moon Knight, the exposure that many fans have with the character is with the viral memes that have spread around the internet of the superhero. Most of these are taken from real panels but with edited dialogue to make Moon Knight seem even crazier than usual, typically ranting about how Dracula owes him money or making an insenstive comment toward Spider-Man or another Avenger. It should both please fans of Moon Knight to know that the creators of the new Disney+ apparently did everything they could to include a reference to these memes in the new series, but sadly couldn’t find a place for them.

“There’s a ton of memes,” series creator and head writer Jeremy Slater said on the latest episode of The Kingcast. “There’s also one where he’s throwing his bat-arangs and screaming ‘Useless sh-t go!’ and other things like that. There’s one where he’s making fun of Punisher’s dead wife. A lot of them are fan made but they’ve sort of taken on this life of their own. We tried so hard, because we can’t say ‘F-ck’ on Disney+ and we also don’t have Draculas in the show. We tried so hard to think of some way to reference those memes and we just couldn’t do it, I couldn’t get it in there. Hopefully, maybe someday.”

As rumors persist of a team-up of the Midnight Sons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, potentially bringing Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight together with Mahershala Ali’s Blade and other characters, the opportunity for a reference to Dracula owing him some money seems like almost a guarantee.

“That has its own benefits and its own drawbacks,” Slater said about Moon Knight not being as well known to general audiences. “We had so much freedom to do whatever we wanted with the story and with the character and go in weird unexpected directions. Try to bring in some genuine mind-f-ck weirdness to the MCU and some real horror and some actual scares, kind of because no one knows who the hell Moon Knight is. If you’re doing a Spider-Man adaptation everyone knows you’ve gotta have Peter Parker in there and everyone knows what his powers are and they yell at you if you don’t get it right. Here with Moon Knight we really felt that freedom of, we can kind of say and do anything we want as long as it feels right to us and as long as Kevin Feige is vibing on it.”

Moon Knight Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.