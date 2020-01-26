Morbius Star Jared Leto Shares His Phone Number and Wants Fans to Text Him

Sony made a big splash when they debuted the trailer for Morbius, and fans are now pumped for the film. Star Jared Leto wants to hear from those fans on his personal line now. In an Instagram post, he calls for the interested parties to text him at his number. This is a very strange move, but one that fans of his acting and music will be sure to take part in. The comments are filled with people trying to get to the bottom of whether or not this entire thing is a joke. With fair reason to be skeptical, all signs point to this as a moment to engage with all those fans about any number of topics. That trailer is still fresh in everyone’s minds. Soon, people were breaking down footage to see which version of Spider-Man it was on posters. Marvel Twitter went into a tailspin as people discovered that it was actually from the PS4 game rather than Tom Holland’s version. Hopefully, he’s expecting some rather geeky questions, because they’re coming

He says in the video, “Hey everyone, it’s your old friend Jared Leto. I’ve been thinking about things. I miss you. We’ve known each other for a long time and I should probably give you my phone number. It’s been a while, I’d love to hear from you. Send me a message, tell me if you miss me. What’s going on? I’ll hit you back. The number is 213.335.2223. We love you, take care. Goodbye.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer for Morbius featured a thrilling moment between Michael Keaton and Leto’s character. Fans are already speculating that this could mean that the film is a bit of a bridge between the Sony offerings and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last time fans had heard about Vulture, he was heading to prison at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, but hasn’t been seen since the post-credits scene. As with everything in this post-Spider-Man deal period, the road looks to be headed towards even more overlap. Well, whatever happens, Venom 2 and Morbius will tell audiences a lot about what Sony has planned for the Wall-Crawler in the coming years. Judging by the action from that trailer, it doesn’t look like they’ll be going easy on Peter Parker.

View this post on Instagram Text me 🤓 213.335.2223 A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Jan 24, 2020 at 12:08pm PST

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular character, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, and Al Madrigal. Judging by the trailer, the plot will see Gibson and Madrigal’s FBI characters hunting Leto’s vampiric hero down. The film flies into theaters July 31st.