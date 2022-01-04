Latest Morbius Delay Has Fans Wanting Sony to Add Andrew Garfield to Movie

Stop us if you’ve heard this story before: Sony has delayed the theatrical release of . The Marvel vampire movie starring Jared Leto as the titular antihero has been one of the most-delayed films over the past couple of years. On Monday, Sony moved Morbius from its January release date to a debut in April, marking the seventh time the film has been pushed back. There are likely multiple reasons for this latest delay, but Marvel fans only have one theory on their minds.

With COVID-19 cases rising once again, and January traditionally delivering lackluster box office returns, pushing Morbius to April makes sense for Sony, particularly if the studio believes the film can perform. However, after Spider-Man: No Way Home, plenty of fans are taking to Twitter to promote the idea that the extra time could be used to add Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man into Morbius.

Garfield’s Peter Parker remains widely loved by Spider-Man fans, and that love was on full display when he returned to the screen in No Way Home. The actor has said he’d be open to continuing his run as the web-slinging hero, which would only be fair after his franchise was unceremoniously cut short.

The first Morbius trailer confirmed that a Spider-Man exists in his universe, and several rumors and theories have suggest that Spider-Man is played by Garfield. This delay only adds fuel to that fire.

Take a look below at some of the fan campaign tweets that have arrived since Morbius was delayed.

What If…?

https://twitter.com/srolsaysstuff/status/1478194578167631880?s=20

Wouldn’t Be Surprised

https://twitter.com/TheSchmittyyy/status/1478192547419893766?s=20

Make it Up to Us

https://twitter.com/comicodigy/status/1478174814569476102?s=20

Post-Credits Scene

https://twitter.com/Bizarnage/status/1478176279002296323?s=20

Hello? It’s Me.

https://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/1478167670298189825?s=20

Absolutely

https://twitter.com/prestoncmoore/status/1478176042305351680?s=20

Maybe, Just Maybe

https://twitter.com/Chatterboxfilm/status/1478173823597957121?s=20

Andrew Only

https://twitter.com/Talia55334743/status/1478208160401874963?s=20

Right?

https://twitter.com/filmstocked/status/1478157170608902145?s=20

Just Enough Time