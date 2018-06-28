Internet Reacts to Jared Leto Cast as Morbius for Solo Film

Jared Leto becomes the latest actor to cross publishing lines with the announcement that the Suicide Squad star will star as Morbius, the Living Vampire in the Spider-Man villain’s solo film.

The upcoming Morbius film will embrace the darker and more horror-oriented corner of Sony’s Spider-Man universe, similar to the upcoming Venom. The character suffered from a rare blood disease and, in his attempts to cure himself, inadvertently turned himself in a bloodthirsty ghoul who regularly squared off with Peter Parker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leto’s performance as The Joker in Suicide Squad was met with mixed reactions, though, possibly the more widespread reactions are those attributed to how he prepared for the role. According to reports, he would send rats, dead hog, and condoms to his co-stars, yet his limited on-screen presence left many audiences wondering why he went to such extreme methods to antagonize his co-stars.

The actor faced backlash for these antics from fans, resulting in worrying reactions following the announcement that he was embracing Morbius. Others, however, feel this role is far more appropriate for the actor’s talents than other comic book characters he’s played.

See what fans are saying about Leto’s casting below!

Who Cares?

Is anyone excited about Jared Leto being cast in geek properties? Does anyone want that? Why does Hollywood think we want that? Not just one studio but multiple studios. I don’t understand. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 27, 2018

Refined Gentleman

When I think of Jared Leto as Morbius, this is what I think of. A refined gentleman with exquisite taste that turns into a full-fledged beast at night. pic.twitter.com/lJKKt4kifQ — Walt (@UberKryptonian) June 27, 2018

No Thanks!

My only reaction to Jared Leto as Morbius: pic.twitter.com/BLFV9Vv4X3 — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) June 27, 2018

Method Acting

Can’t wait for the dumb-as-hell stories about how Jared Leto decided to bite heads off of bats to prepare for playing Morbius. — Captain Midnight (@midnightcap) June 27, 2018

A Trend

Jared Leto trying to ruin Comic books movies one at a time — Kyle (Stanley Cup Champions) (@Ghostbuster9000) June 27, 2018

So Long, Excitement

Apparently Jared Leto is signed on to do play morbius for Sony…. and another reason to not care about this movie… #DoYouEvenComicBook pic.twitter.com/23Cfsf5qQR — #kamalakorp (@agentfitz777) June 27, 2018

Good Luck

“Sony has tapped #JaredLeto to star in the spinoff #Morbius, based on the Spidey villain of the same name.”



Everyone at Marvel Studios: pic.twitter.com/uFEWKnXRXt — David Opie (@DavidOpie) June 27, 2018

Conflicting Characters

So Jared Leto is going to make a movie for Marvel (Sony) and still being The Joker for the DCEU?

*grabs popcorn* pic.twitter.com/orhzpHLLqX — Sergio-EL (@SergioEES) June 27, 2018

Preparing for the Role

Oh boy….Jared Leto is going to actually turn into a vampire and likely start eating his co-stars. — Lyanna Stark (@IceQueen_ASOIAF) June 27, 2018

Too Real