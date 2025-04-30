Netflix Losing Its Only Good Marvel Movies in Just 24 Hours

The Marvel movie lineup on Netflix is about to get a LOT weaker. While Disney+ has become the de facto streaming home for Marvel, Netflix has often utilized many of Sony’s Marvel titles to build a solid superhero roster of its own. Unfortunately, only about half of the Marvel movies currently on Netflix are widely considered “good” by fans, and all of those solid options are set to exit the streamer’s lineup in the next 24 hours.

Netflix recently revealed the full list of titles leaving the service in May, many of which will exiting at the start of the month. Among those May 1st departures are all three of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies, as well as the Oscar-nominated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The service is losing all four of its Spider-Man films on May 1st, which means Wednesday is the final day to watch them. After that, the only Marvel movies remaining on Netflix will be the much-maligned entries in Sony’s Marvel Universe that were released last year. Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter will stick around for the foreseeable future, which isn’t exaclty an exciting prospect for a lot of Marvel fans.

The good news is that all of the Raimi Spider-Man films are already streaming on Disney+. Across the Spider-Verse will join them there on Thursday, immediately after leaving Netflix. If you’re not already subscribed to Disney+, you can sign up here.

What’s Leaving Netflix in May?

The Spider-Man movies are obviously big losses for Netflix, but they’re not the only titles on the way out. Films like Wedding Crashers, Erin Brockovich, Blade Runner, and others are all exiting the service in a matter of days. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May departures below.

Leaving 5/1/25

About Time

Annie

Apollo 13

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely, Maybe

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

The Flintstones

Friday

The Frozen Ground

Fury

King Kong

Maid in Manhattan

Next Friday

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Pompeii

Public Enemies

Queen & Slim

Schindler’s List

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This Is 40

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Waterworld

Wedding Crashers

The Whale

Whiplash

The Wiz

You, Me and Dupree

Leaving 5/4/25

Insidious: The Red Door

Leaving 5/5/25

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Leaving 5/9/25

The Lost City

Resident Evil: Death Island

Leaving 5/10/25

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Leaving 5/15/25

The Clovehitch Killer

Crossroads

Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 5/16/25

The Sum of All Fears

Tully

Leaving 5/19/25

A Simple Favor

Leaving 5/28/25

Burnt

Leaving 5/29/25

The Silencing

Are you disappointed to see Netflix losing its best Marvel movies? Let us know in the comments!