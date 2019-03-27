Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ First Look at Matt Smith Revealed

Sony’s next Spider-Man spin-off movie, the Jared Leto-starring Morbius the Living Vampire, is right in the thick of production over in Europe, which means that the first photos from the film are starting to make their way online. The first of this photos showed off a delivery truck with the name “Kraven” stamped across the side of it, teasing a potential Easter egg relating to another popular Spider-Man villain. This next wave of set photos are even more even interesting, as they reveal a look at one of the film’s mysterious characters.

The latest set photos from Morbius include an image of actor Matt Smith, who is playing one of the lead roles in the film. The name of his character, nor any details about his story in the film, have been revealed as of yet, but the rumor is that he could be the main antagonist opposite Leto.

Unfortunately, the photo doesn’t give too much away about Smith’s character. He’s seen in a blazer walking on the set, likely on the way to shoot the next scene. There’s honestly not much else that one could take away from this photo, and most of the movie remains a complete and total mystery, but it’s nice to actually see things coming together for Morbius. Take a look at the photo below!

That was a fun afternoon/evening taking photos around the set of Spider-Man spin-off #morbius in Manchester. Got a decent shot of Matt Smith too. pic.twitter.com/xeSPvMGKuY — Andrew Stuart 🐝 (@AndrewStuart) March 26, 2019

Morbius the Living Vampire will the second live-action movie Sony has produced based on a villain from Spider-Man lore. Venom, starring Tom Hardy, was a surprising box office success late last year. Avi Arad, who produced both films for the studio, recently compared Leto’s performance as Morbius to what Hardy was able to accomplish as Eddie Brock in Venom.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad said. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do.”

Morbius the Living Vampire is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2020.

