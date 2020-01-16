Marvel Fans Spot Morbius in Spider-Man: Homecoming

The buzz around the Marvel Cinematic Universe is fueled by speculation from fans on social media and the occasional face to face conversation (but who has those in 2020) and a new one has popped up in the wake of the conversation-generating Morbius trailer. This is Old Man Cap Was In Civil War level of a conspiracy theory based on a detail that you can’t really see and might be wishful thinking but it puts Jared Leto’s character in Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s post-credits scene. Let’s preface this on it being less likely than a live-action Spider-Verse coming to life, like a two out of ten probability, but the thought of it is fun, nonetheless.

In the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes is seen in a prison talking with Scorpion. He has since been seen in that same prison outfit talking with Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius in the new movie’s first trailer. Now, some fans think they spotted Leto’s Morbius in the background of a close up shot of Scorpion from that Spider-Man: Homecoming post-credits scene.

The moment from the Spider-Man: Homecoming post-credits scene can be seen in the image below.

That’s it. That’s the best look you’re going to get.

First of all, it doesn’t make much sense for Leto’s character to have been in this prison, unless he staged a breakout and changed clothes before reuniting with Toomes. Maybe he ended up in jail and was released before going back to get Toomes (as seen in the Morbius trailer) and company when he needed their help, thus founding the Sinister Six as they round up fellow baddies? In any case, Toomes definitely knows who Michae Morbius is, having literally said his name in the trailer for Morbius — so they have crossed paths somewhere. Was it in jail?

Scorpion already hates Spider-Man, telling Toomes that the injuries to his face is on their “little Spider-friend,” so the idea of rounding up a gang to go after a character labeled in the same trailer as a “murderer” on some propaganda-like wall art would not require much convincing.

If Sony does manage to craft a story where this extra from Spider-Man: Homecoming turns out to be Michael Morbius in the Morbius movie, it will be an impressive capitalization on a subtle detail because the all-in safe bet is that Jared Leto never stepped foot on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming so many years before being announced as playing the character in a solo movie. Sometimes, though, that’s how these little Easter eggs in comic book movies work out — improvising behind-the-scenes with what is already canon, along the way. After all, do we really believe that Marvel intentionally put Peter Parker in Iron Man 2 before they knew they would ever have access to the Spider-Man character for the MCU?

Morbius hits theaters on July 31, 2020. Spider-Man 3 is set for release on July 16, 2021.