Morbius to Have Special Screening at Comic-Con

Morbius may have had two disastrous goes at the box office, but it seems like the time to morb might not be over just yet. The Jared Leto-starring film is getting a special screening at San Diego Comic-Con next week, letting fans of the film come together in person for a screening event. According to the Comic-Con schedule, the Morbius screening will take place at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 21st in the Grand 5 of the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, after a showing of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and before The Fifth Element. Spider-Man: No Way Home will also be shown that day.

In Morbius, one of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, and also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, and Michael Keaton.

Morbius was originally released in theaters in April but was panned by critics upon debut and underperformed at the box office with a domestic total of $73 million and a worldwide total of $163 million. The film was then re-released in theaters in June, but pulled in pretty dismal numbers, though some involved with the film took it all in stride.

"Whatever. It's part of it [Laughs]. I really don't care. I got to spend two and a half months in London living in Chelsea and riding a bike around. I went to Amsterdam on the weekends. I went to a Tulip festival," Madrigal explained. "I had the time of my life. Even though you didn't see my scenes with Michael Keaton and Jared Leto…I did weapons training. I went to the BFI almost every single day and hung out and had coffee and watched movies. It was the time of my life. I did a ton of stand-up at Top Secret and went to the Bill Murray theatre and was hanging out there a little bit. So, again, one of the best times of my entire career. The end product of what you're seeing…I can't control that."

