Morbius Returning to Theaters Following Social Media Meme Campaign

Sony’s Morbius movie is returning to theaters, ComicBook.com can confirm. New showtimes for the film will begin on Friday, June 3rd, with @ERCBoxOffice reporting that it will be added to over 1,000+ theaters. This comes over two months after the Marvel Comics-inspired film first made its theatrical debut, and several weeks after the movie already became available to purchase on digital platforms. Morbius was largely panned by critics upon its original debut, and underperformed at the box office with a domestic total of $73 million and a worldwide total of $163 million. That being said, the film has already developed a cult status upon hitting digital, with Morbius and various “Morb”-related memes trending on Twitter for the better part of the past week, as well as calls from fans to greenlight a sequel. The film also continues to have a passionate online Discord community, and even made headlines after a fan repeatedly streamed it on Twitch in its entirety.

In Morbius, one of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, and also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, and Michael Keaton.

“I mean, it’s kinda like a chicken and the egg there, you know, the physical informs the mental and the mental informs the physical and this was just a perfect opportunity for me to not only to… You know, I got a chance to bring this character to the big screen for the first time,” Leto recently told ComicBook.com. “And I have to say, it’s an absolute honor to do that.”

“It’s harder and harder to find a character that hasn’t been portrayed before,” Leto added. “And the fact that this character is coming to screens for the very first time April 1st, I’m incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I’m interested in.”

