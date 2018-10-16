‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Villain Revealed

Now that Venom has proven itself a massive success at the box office, Sony can start looking forward to the various other Spider-Man offshoots it has planned. Next on the list is Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the titular living vampire. To this point, not much has been known about Morbius, other than the fact that Leto has been attached to the film since it was announced. However, that changed slightly today, as the movie’s villain has seemingly been revealed.

According to a report from the folks at That Hashtag Show, a villain by the name of Loxias Crown will be squaring off against Leto’s lead character in Morbius. In the comics, there isn’t a character that goes by that specific name, so it may leave fans confused. However, THS links the character to another Marvel character, one that simply goes by Crown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report suggests that Crown will be getting some serious alterations to his original comic story, allowing him to be more like Morbius. In the film, Crown will reportedly suffer from the same blood disease as Morbius, who is a good friend of his. Both will be transformed by Morbius’ serum that aims to cure them, but they will handle their new powers very differently. The new powers turn Crown into a blood-thirsty villain, while Morbius is able to fight off his blood lust as he attempts to stop his friend.

Morbius is being produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, both of whom worked on Venom for Sony Pictures. The film is being directed by Daniel Espinosa, on a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

While many have assumed that Morbius will be connected to Venom in some way, forcing it to be a certain style or rating, Tolmach recently explained that that isn’t the situation.

“I don’t think there’s a rule written somewhere in stone that all of them have to be one thing,” Tolmach shared. “I think we’ve all talked about, ‘Well, if one of these presents itself in a way…’ Look, we have all seen, as you’ve said, the R-rated versions of these movies now working. So, that’s out there. You can succeed to a staggering degree.”

