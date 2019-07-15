Theater Calling Far From Home Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 on Tickets

Some theaters, it seems, did not get the memo about the title to Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. As one photo posted by a fan to Reddit shows, at least one theater is referring to it as Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 rather than by its proper name. You can see the photo for yourself below.

It isn’t uncommon for theaters to get minor details off. As one commenter on the post notes, his theaters referred to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Spider-Man 6. There have been cases of theaters using fan-made movie posters in place of the official one-sheets. These things do happen.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has topped the box office for two weeks in a row. It’s global box office total now sits at $547 million. The film received a warm reception from fans and critics. Reviews highlighted the film’s humorous tone, high-end special effects, and cast performances.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis felt the same way, as he said in his five-star review of the film: “While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.

“It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever. Top to bottom, it is a complete moviegoing experience. It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a by far a home run.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

What did you think of Spider-Man: Far From Home? Or should we say Spider-Man: Homecoming 2? Let us know how you felt about it in the comments section. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.