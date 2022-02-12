Mr. Knight Trends as Marvel Fans Anticipate Marvel’s Moon Knight Trailer

Mr. Knight will see you know. Brace yourselves, Moon Knight fans, because the vigilante’s most popular persona will soon hit live-action. Saturday, Empire Magazine revealed the show’s first look at Mr. Knight, and fans can’t get enough. In fact, most people are hoping the weekend tease could only mean one thing—that Marvel plans on dropping a full trailer during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

“It is risky,” Oscar Isaac said of his character in the same Empire piece. “He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

