Marvel

Mr. Knight Trends as Marvel Fans Anticipate Marvel’s Moon Knight Trailer

By

moon-knight-mr-knight.jpg

Mr. Knight will see you know. Brace yourselves, Moon Knight fans, because the vigilante’s most popular persona will soon hit live-action. Saturday, Empire Magazine revealed the show’s first look at Mr. Knight, and fans can’t get enough. In fact, most people are hoping the weekend tease could only mean one thing—that Marvel plans on dropping a full trailer during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI.

“It is risky,” Oscar Isaac said of his character in the same Empire piece. “He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.

Amazing

Nailed It

Holy Poop

Beautiful

So Happy

Funko Ready

Jim = Stan No. 1

*****

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which characters would you like to see pop up in Moon Knight? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Tagged:

Related Posts