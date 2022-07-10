Ms. Marvel Star Wants Crossover With Deadpool and Moon Knight

The finale of Ms. Marvel is hitting Disney+ this week, and MCU fans are eager to see how things will wrap up for Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). In the show's fourth episode, Kamala took a trip to Pakistan where she met Kareem (Aramis Knight), the dagger-wielding warrior who took up the mantle of the Red Dagger. Knight recently had a chat with Screen Rant about his Marvel debut and revealed which characters he'd like to team up with in the franchise.

"I think Red Dagger and Deadpool would be really good," Knight shared. "I think there would just be a lot there for us to work with. And then selfishly, I'd love to meet up with Moon Knight, just because...Oscar Isaac." Knight added when Screen Rant pointed out Deadpool with teens is a funny combo, "Yeah, Red Dagger and Deadpool would be a really interesting, duo." He continued, "Oh do it, Mr. Feige!"

In another recent interview The Direct, Knight talked about his MCU future. "I definitely think that there's a possibility that Kareem makes it into the States. That's obviously not my call… but I personally would love to be involved with, you know, everyone." Knight added, "I think it's certainly a possibility, but we'll have to wait and see. First, we need a green light for season two, and then, yeah, then we can start to speculate."

In addition to Knight and Vellani, Ms. Marvel stars Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show, which were written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three other episodes while Meera Menon directed one. Vellani will be seen again in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marve/Carol Danvers. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali revealed how the series will get the titular hero ready for her big screen debut.

"At the point we started up the Ms. Marvel writers' room, we already knew going in that The Marvels was going to happen and that Ms. Marvel was going to be part of it," Ali told the trade." What I didn't know — and still don't — is what's going to happen in that movie, but I have some guesses… So I was very aware that we would get a teenage girl in Jersey City, without powers, and we would have to get her ready for whatever is going to happen in that movie. So I was very aware of that connectivity, and by the time they got moving in earnest on that feature, most of our scripts had been written. So, they had read all of our scripts, and they knew what was going to happen to her. They had all of that in mind as they were going into their movie, but I would love to know what happens in their story."

The finale of Ms. Marvel will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, July 13th.