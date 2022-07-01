Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Tie to She-Hulk

This year has seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe evolve in some major ways, both on the big screen and on original series on Disney+. This has most recently included Ms. Marvel, a live-action series introducing Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and her world into live-action. With Kamala being a superfan of other superheroes, the show has had the opportunity to weave in some interesting Easter eggs and MCU ties — including one that is actually for the next Disney+ series in the pipeline, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Episode 4 of Ms. Marvel briefly shows the members of the Clan Destine after they were apprehended by the Department of Damage Control, after their very public superhero fight with Kamala at her brother's wedding. Before the Clan Destine escape their containment and track down Kamala in Pakistan, it is established that they are being held at the D.O.D.C. SuperMax Prison — a building already teased to appear in She-Hulk, seemingly as the home of the incarcerated Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth).

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

The distinct design of the exterior of the SuperMax Prison actually has ties to She-Hulk comics, as it is first introduced during Dan Slott and Paul Pelletier's 2004 She-Hulk run. In those comics, the building is actually referred to as the Pym Experimental Penitentiary or "The Big House", and utilizes Pym particle technology to shrink criminals down to an incredibly small size during their sentences. While it seems like the Damage Control version within the MCU doesn't use that same technology, as it would have added another wrinkle to the Clan Destine's seemingly-easy escape, the ties between the two shows is still interesting nonetheless.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

What do you think of this tie between Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Ms. Marvel debut Wednesdays on Disney+. She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.