She-Hulk Trailer Includes Clever Shang-Chi Easter Egg

✖

At long last, the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, giving fans all sorts of snippets to pore over. There's the introduction of Jameela Jamil's Titania, and the live-action debut of Frog-Man. As some fans have started to notice, however, there's also a clever Easter egg tying the series directly to the events of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

When fans first see Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), he's being kept in a jail cell of sorts. Lined with red lights, it's pretty evident that cell is the same exact one you can see through Wong's (Benedict Wong) portal in Shang-Chi when Abomination gets done with his fight in Macau. See the comparison for yourself below.

From Shang-Chi to She Hulk… some answers are coming to questions we’ve had. pic.twitter.com/nfrqKpoRmi — Marvel Cinematic University (@MCUniversityPod) May 17, 2022

It looks like She-Hulk will be the place fans get answers regarding that Shang-Chi cliffhanger as Wong has been confirmed to return to the MCU during the events of the series.

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney+ on August 17th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What other characters would you like to see pop up in Marvel's Disney+ shows? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.