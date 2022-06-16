Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Chastised by Kevin Feige for Watching WandaVision on Her Phone

Iman Vellani has already shown she's just as big of a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as anyone else, even to the point she'd stream MCU shows on her phone during breaks while filming Ms. Marvel. In fact, there was a time Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was on the set, suggesting that maybe the rising Marvel star should watch the shows on a television when she has time instead of streaming them on her phone.

"I'll tell you a secret. Kevin Feige got mad at her for watching WandaVision on her phone," Vellani's co-star Saagar Shaikh told Marvel.com about the MCU superfan. "He's like, 'They're not made for phones! Watch it on TV!'"

Zenobia Shroff added that there was even a moment in an episode of WandaVision that caused Vellani to fall to the floor in excitement.

"She was on her iPad between takes," Shroff told the website. "WandaVision had come out, and [while she was watching] she said 'What?' out loud and she fell to the floor because she was so excited about what she had just seen. I don't know what it was. I didn't want to interrupt her viewing. But yeah, she's very excited. She's a fangirl."

Feige himself previously commented on just how big of a Marvel fan Vellani really is, saying she'd carry a massive notebook around on set to jot down ideas, theories, and the like.

"Much like Tom Holland and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized," Feige said. "[On set] she carries this Unabomber notebook with her everywhere, with her scribbles and ideas. And why wouldn't we want to hear them? Not just because she's playing the lead, she'd be commenting on the show online. So, better comment before the show's done, and try to incorporate some of those ideas."

Ms. Marvel is releasing one new episode every Wednesday on Disney+.

