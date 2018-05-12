Marvel Fan Comes up With Perfect MCU Introduction for Ms. Marvel

It’s an exciting time for Marvel fans, and we don’t mean the comic books. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that there are plans to bring Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans already have ideas about how to introduce the heroine.

In an interview with the BBC, Feige said that there are plans for Ms. Marvel to appear in the MCU after Captain Marvel is introduced.

“Captain Marvel‘s shooting right now with Brie Larson,” Feige said. “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we introduce Captain Marvel.”

For one fan, though, Captain Marvel is the perfect place to introduce Ms. Marvel in what sounds like it could be a perfect post-credits scene — a young Kamala Khan with a Captain Marvel poster on her wall.

It would actually be a perfect introduction. Kamala Khan was created in 2013 by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker along with writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona. Kamala first appeared in Captain Marvel #14 before her debut in her own title a few months later. Kamala is a Pakistani American Muslim teenager living in Jersey City who is a huge fan of superheroes, but specifically a fan of Carol Danvers. After being exposed to the Terrigen Mists, Kamala discovers that she has shapeshifting abilities due to dormant Inhuman genes and takes up the mantle of Ms. Marvel in honor of her idol.

Kamala goes on to become a local superhero as Ms. Marvel and becomes an integral part of the Marvel universe’s superhero community. She’s joined the Avengers, the Protectors, and has helped launch a new version of the Champions as well. With Kamala being such a fan of Captain Marvel, it would be a perfect nod to have her briefly shown with the hero’s poster on her wall. It would also be a nice nod to Kamala’s first appearance. In Captain Marvel #14, Kamala is simply in the background of a scene, deliberately placed where she watches her hero protecting civilians from Yon-Rogg, a Kree military commander.

