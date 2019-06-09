Mindy Kaling Confirms Marvel Talks About Ms. Marvel Adaptation

After Carol Danvers launched Captain Marvel to success with her own live-action film, hype has never been higher for the heroine. Fans around the world are ready to go higher, further, and faster to honor Carol — but she is not alone. Kamala Khan hasn’t been sleeping on the job, and it turns out Marvel Studios is rather interested in Ms. Marvel.

And thanks to a recent interview, fans have learned Mindy Kaling has been in talks with Marvel Studios about the project.

Recently, MTV News spoke with Kaling during a recent press tour, and it was there the actress confirmed she’s spoken with talent at Marvel about the much-wanted Ms. Marvel adaptation.

“I think the people I’ve spoken to Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it, and, I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her.”

Continuing, Kaling said the people she spoke with were very interested in Kamala’s character, and there are new avenues in which Ms. Marvel could be explored.

“They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s like this streaming service with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much there is the excitement.”

When asked who might play the heroine should Marvel Studios bring Kamala to the screen, Kaling hedged on dropping any names. That is because the actress believes an unknown talent might be the best and most exciting fit.

“You know, I feel it might need to be an unknown,” she said.

In the past, reports have surfaced about Marvel Studios’ interest in Ms. Marvel, but nothing definitive has ever been said about an adaptation. Last year, executive producer Kevin Feige said plans for Kamala would cultivate naturally following the debut of Captain Marvel, saying, “We wanted to get Captain Marvel out there first so that there is something for a young Muslim girl to get inspired by.”

Clearly, Kaling seems passionate about Ms. Marvel, and Marvel Studios could do little wrong in bringing the actress onto the project. In the past, Kaling has offered to pitch a script for such an adaptation along with Riz Ahmed and Kumail Nanjiani. Now, it is time for Feige’s team to figure out where Kamala fits into the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe, and netizens are hoping the heroine can make her debut sooner rather than later.

So, what do you think about Marvel Studios making a film or television series about Kamala Khan?