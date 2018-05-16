Riz Ahmed Wants to Cowrite ‘Ms. Marvel’ Film With Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani

A few days ago, it was announced that there are plans to bring Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it sounds like a few celebrities are willing to help make it happen.

Riz Ahmed, who genre fans know from his roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Venom, recently tweeted about his interest in writing the script to a Ms. Marvel movie. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Ahmed asked Marvel Studios when they wanted him, The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani, and The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling to begin writing the film.

So when do @MarvelStudios want me @mindykaling @kumailn to get started on the MsMarvel screenplay ? — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 16, 2018

Kaling, who can be seen on the big screen in A Wrinkle in Time and the upcoming Ocean’s 8, quickly responded to Ahmed’s tweet, revealing that she is “obsessed” with Kamala’s Ms. Marvel run and loves the character.

Riz! I am obsessed with this comic book, I’ve read them all. I love Kamala Khan. https://t.co/f3PevhfUzv — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2018

(At the time of this posting, Nanjiani has not tweeted a response, but we will update this article if he does.)

Granted, there’s no telling if any of the three will end up being involved with Marvel Studios‘ Ms. Marvel adaptation, much less when and how we could actually see it released. But it’s safe to say that these tweets have earned a pretty passionate response.

This also isn’t the first time that a superhero movie has attracted this kind of attention on Twitter, following writer Roxane Gay’s pitch to take over DC’s Batgirl solo movie. And hey, Twitter helped make that Rihanna/Lupita Nyong’o buddy movie a reality, so getting Ahmed, Kaling, or Nanjiani involved with Ms. Marvel certainly isn’t impossible.

The prospect of a live-action Ms. Marvel was first teased late last week, when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted that there are definitely plans to make it happen after the release of Captain Marvel.

“Captain Marvel‘s shooting right now with Brie Larson,” Feige explained. “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we introduce Captain Marvel.”

While it’s too early to tell when we could see Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are certainly plenty of fans who would like to see it happen sooner than later. Maybe Marvel should check its Twitter mentions for help in getting that started.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.