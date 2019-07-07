Marvel Fan Creates Namor Movie Poster

Someday, Namor will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like Thanos once said, it’s practically inevitable. Though no concrete plans — or even rumors, for that matter — have surfaced about the introduction of the sea-dwelling anti-hero, it seems as if the Atlantean king is a sure deal at some point. In the long wait, one talented Marvel fan took the time to come up with a piece of fan art that provides a pretty convincing argument for a Namor film.

Shared online by u/JeZart, Namor can be in the depths of water surrounded by his friends (fish) of the sea. In the distance, an unknowing city skyline has no idea about the impending doom about to arrive.

There’s been some question as to the live-action rights of the character, as one time they had been dealt to Universal. Though it’s likely the rights have since reverted back to the House of Ideas, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admitted last year the rights weren’t as cut-and-dry as once thought.

“It is. I think there’s a way to probably figure it out but it does have — it’s not as a clean or clear as the majority of the other characters,” Feige said at the time.

In a separate interview ahead of the closing of the 20th Century Fox and Disney merger earlier this year, Feige seemed to allude at the complicated rights in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“There are some with a couple of other players involved that would have to be negotiated with,” he explained. “Then, of course, Spider-Man is still with Sony, independent of our agreement to do the films together. But most of them are home now. If that Fox thing happens, yeah, that’ll be the majority.”

