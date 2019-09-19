Marvel Fans Are Celebrating Tony Stark on National Cheeseburger Day

Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day, a semi-official holiday to celebrate one of America’s favorite fast foods. For some Marvel fans, it’s safe to say that the holiday has taken on a whole other meaning, thanks to the cheeseburger’s connection to Robert Downey Jr.‘s portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man. In the first Iron Man movie, Tony remarked that a cheeseburger was one of two things he wanted after escaping captivity. This was given a pretty heartbreaking callback in this year’s Avengers: Endgame, when Tony’s daughter Morgan (Lexi Rabe) told Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) that she wanted a cheeseburger following her dad’s funeral.

Given Tony’s penchant for cheeseburgers, some have used the holiday and its accompanying hashtag to pay tribute to the fallen superhero, in ways that have ranged from amusing to heartwrenching. Here are a few of our favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Okay

it’s tony stark day.



buy me a cheeseburger or perish. pic.twitter.com/FiY6PU9Sd3 — 𝙝𝙤𝙩 𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙨 (@textbooktony) September 18, 2019

One Way to Look At It

Co-Worker: “Its did you know its National Cheeseburger day?”



My Cousin: “Oh, you mean National Tony Stark day?” — Kendall J (@512thKendall) September 18, 2019

*Cries*

#NationalCheeseburgerDay

🍔

How can we have a happy Cheeseburger Day when TONY STARK IS DEAD?!

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S2B7dgc0p2 — Nick (@NickWatchnStuff) September 18, 2019

A Legend

happy #NationalCheeseburgerDay



may we never forget the day our father tony stark invented the cheeseburger



🙏🏾🍔#riptony #weloveyou3000 pic.twitter.com/AXCmpmHBs7 — 𝖒𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖎𝖆𝖍 (@endosymulation) September 19, 2019

Still Heartbroken

tony used to eat cheeseburger pic.twitter.com/nHFtAlBC4V — Tree 📞『Doppio Lowkey Thicc』 (@Je_Suis_Tree) September 18, 2019

Aww

its national cheeseburger day and now i just miss tony MORE 🙁 pic.twitter.com/0fDS0th7lU — jk loves you 3000 (@sketchyjk) September 18, 2019

Start the Petition

Out of respect, I petition for national cheeseburger day, which is today, to be changed to national Tony Stark day for his great love of cheeseburgers. — Soda (@Hauss_of_Pop) September 18, 2019

Call to Arms