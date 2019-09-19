Marvel Fans Are Celebrating Tony Stark on National Cheeseburger Day

Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day, a semi-official holiday to celebrate one of America’s favorite fast foods. For some Marvel fans, it’s safe to say that the holiday has taken on a whole other meaning, thanks to the cheeseburger’s connection to Robert Downey Jr.‘s portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man. In the first Iron Man movie, Tony remarked that a cheeseburger was one of two things he wanted after escaping captivity. This was given a pretty heartbreaking callback in this year’s Avengers: Endgame, when Tony’s daughter Morgan (Lexi Rabe) told Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) that she wanted a cheeseburger following her dad’s funeral.
Given Tony’s penchant for cheeseburgers, some have used the holiday and its accompanying hashtag to pay tribute to the fallen superhero, in ways that have ranged from amusing to heartwrenching. Here are a few of our favorites.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Okay
it’s tony stark day.— 𝙝𝙤𝙩 𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙨 (@textbooktony) September 18, 2019
buy me a cheeseburger or perish. pic.twitter.com/FiY6PU9Sd3
One Way to Look At It
Co-Worker: “Its did you know its National Cheeseburger day?”— Kendall J (@512thKendall) September 18, 2019
My Cousin: “Oh, you mean National Tony Stark day?”
*Cries*
#NationalCheeseburgerDay— Nick (@NickWatchnStuff) September 18, 2019
🍔
How can we have a happy Cheeseburger Day when TONY STARK IS DEAD?!
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S2B7dgc0p2
A Legend
happy #NationalCheeseburgerDay— 𝖒𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖎𝖆𝖍 (@endosymulation) September 19, 2019
may we never forget the day our father tony stark invented the cheeseburger
🙏🏾🍔#riptony #weloveyou3000 pic.twitter.com/AXCmpmHBs7
Still Heartbroken
tony used to eat cheeseburger pic.twitter.com/nHFtAlBC4V— Tree 📞『Doppio Lowkey Thicc』 (@Je_Suis_Tree) September 18, 2019
Aww
its national cheeseburger day and now i just miss tony MORE 🙁 pic.twitter.com/0fDS0th7lU— jk loves you 3000 (@sketchyjk) September 18, 2019
Start the Petition
Out of respect, I petition for national cheeseburger day, which is today, to be changed to national Tony Stark day for his great love of cheeseburgers.— Soda (@Hauss_of_Pop) September 18, 2019
Call to Arms
Everyone head on down to @BurgerKing today and buy yourself an American cheeseburger for #NationalCheeseburgerDay and to honor our hero Tony Stark pic.twitter.com/9147dQ136b— The Time Stone (@scarfacerocks99) September 18, 2019