NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Gives Spider-Man Tom Holland New Career Path

Fans are eager to see the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the possible multiverse, as promised by the first major trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, who wouldn’t be excited? But it seems like few are as excited as NBA superstar and Utah Jazz shooter Donovan Mitchell.

The former Dunk Contest champion has earned a lot of praise from fans for his skills, but he’s also carved out a geek niche for his love of Spider-Man. His nickname is Spida, he’s new shoe from Adidas is taking a comic book numbering scheme, and the colors are all paying homage to fan-favorite Spidey costumes.

So we shouldn’t be surprised that he and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland got together to trade some swag. And if Holland is as athletic as he seems to be, he might have a brand new career path ahead of him as a professional basketball player.

Mitchell is fresh off of being eliminated from the NBA playoffs after the Jazz were defeated by the Houston Rockets. Holland’s Spider-Man is fresh off of being revived after the events of Avengers: Endgame. So resiliency works for the both of them.

The two also met to exchange some swag, but Mitchell had to try and hide his outfit for fear of angering the mighty Marvel machine. We’ll likely find out what Spider-Man themed outfit the NBA superstar is wearing in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Holland was rocking the classic Spider-Man colorway of Mitchell’s shoes, set to come out alongside Spider-Man: Far From Home.

MItchell is playing up his love for Spider-Man and Marvel Comics in his shoe release. While some NBA players brand their models after their names, Mitchell’s first releases will be called the D.O.N. Issue #1, after his love of comic books. And the first models are referencing his love of Spider-Man, with red-and-blue editions for classic Spider-Man, red-and-gold for the Iron Spider suit, and even black-and-green for the Big Time stealth suit.

Fans can get Mitchell’s shoes around the same time when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.

