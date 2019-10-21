Thor: Ragnarok Leaving Netflix in December

It looks like it’s almost time for the next Marvel Studios film to leave Netflix for good. The streaming deal between Disney and Netflix no longer exists for future movies made by the House of Mouse, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Marvel. One by one, the films from those studios will eventually make their way off of Netflix and onto the Disney+ streaming service, and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok is the next to go. In just about a month and a half, Ragnarok will no longer be available on Netflix.

There wasn’t any announcement made by Netflix or Marvel or anything like that, but a quick look at the calendar will tell you what you need to know about Ragnarok‘s timetable on the streaming service. The previous deal between Disney and Netflix allowed new movies to stream exclusively, launching a couple of months after their home releases. Then, the films are available on Netflix for a total of 18 months before being removed.

After hitting theaters in November 2017, Thor: Ragnarok was first made available on Netflix on May 5, 2018. That 18 month anniversary will arrive on December 5th, meaning that it will no longer be available starting December 6th.

Looking at the Disney-owned films currently on Netflix, and the dates when they were first released in theaters, there will likely be a few more leaving the streaming service hot on the heels of Ragnarok. Pixar’s Coco will be next, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther, both of which will probably leave in early 2020.

There is a silver lining to this situation: All of Disney’s films are eventually going to show up on Disney+. Disney still hasn’t announced whether or not there will be a waiting period for a film between the time it leaves one streaming service and arrives on another, so there’s no telling exactly when Ragnarok and these other movies will be on Disney+. The good news is, Disney has made it very clear that the goal is to put all of its content exclusively on its own streaming service, so the migration will take place eventually.

Disney+ launches in North America on November 12th.