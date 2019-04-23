‘Avengers: Endgame’: “Go” TV Spot Released

Leading up to the debut of Avengers: Endgame, the team at Marvel Studios has squeaked out at least one more television spot, featuring a mysterious voice — presumably Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner — giving a countdown. The super-quick television spot doesn’t include any new snippets footage, rather it relies on previously released clips with a new voice over.

The world premiere of the film was held in Los Angeles last night and the first social media reactions popped up shortly thereafter. According to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, Endgame is an “astonishing, amazing film.”

“While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard,” Davis tweeted after the premiere. “The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The movie is tracking for an unprecedented debut weekend at the box office, with some reports suggesting it could haul in over a record-breaking $1 billion worldwide opening weekend. As it stands now, Avengers: Infinity War is the current opening weekend record holder both domestically ($257m) and worldwide ($640m).

The film’s synopsis can be found below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame his theaters April 26th.

