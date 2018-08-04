New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Funko Pop! Figures Revealed

Funko has unveiled a new line of Pop! figures themed around characters seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

The new line adds Young Gamora, Bruce Banner battling Hulk, Groot with Stormbreaker, Bucky Barnes, and Eitri the Dwarf to the already massive line up. Peter Dinklage’s Eitri character will be a 6-inch super-sized Pop! figure as an Amazon exclusive, complete with his metal hands thanks to Thanos.

Check out the first look at the latest Funko Pop! figures below.

The manufacturer already released one line of Pop! figures themed around Avengers: Infinity War characters. The line up included Iron Man, Thanos, Captain America, Thor, Groot, Black Widow, and Iron Spider. Several exclusive Pop! figures were available from various outlets, as well, including a Thanos in his Sanctuary II ship, a Thanos using the magic from his Infinity Gauntlet, an Iron Spider with legs, an unmasked Iron Man, and more.

The new figures won’t arrive in stores until November of 2018. UPDATE: The standard lineup of new Avengers Pop figures are available to pre-order here. The Amazon exclusive Pop is available here.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

Though Avengers: Infinity War did not have Thanos’ name in its title, the film was very much the Mad Titan’s movie.

“We always knew that that would be the most profound or some of the most profound beats of the film,” Joe Russo said. “We wanted the story, Thanos, even though he’s the villain, to follow the traditional arc of hero beats. In that you have to follow through with what he did and carry him to the ending, self-satisfied, sitting on his porch, feeling the weight of what he’s done in order for him to have the completion. That’s how it wraps up for us and that’s why we say it’s a self-contained story and that there is an ending, it’s just not the ending that you’re used to. And Thanos, if you track all his major beats, they tell a complete story.”

Fans can see Avengers: Infinity War now on digital HD, and it will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.