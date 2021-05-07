Black Widow: Never Before Seen Images Reveal New Looks at Natasha, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster

✖

Barring any further delays, Black Widow will finally enter theaters on May 7th. Since that date is rapidly approaching, the Walt Disney Studios marketing team will soon begin the massive promotional push to ensure as many eyes as possible are watching the feature once it does hit theaters. That includes the release of a new batch of stills featuring the movie's ensemble cast, from shots of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff to Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and more.

The shots have been passed around on Twitter and look to be from a behind-the-scenes book or magazine. A few of them have surfaced before, but others — like the Red Guardians picture, and one of O-T Fagbenle's mysterious Mason — appear to be hot off the presses.

In a marketing profile earlier this year, Disney marketing boss Asad Ayaz said he and his teams will take an entirely new approach when it comes to promoting Black Widow, using methods they learned over the course of the pandemic lockdown.

"The last thing you want to do when you’re in this situation is to overmarket with your campaign or oversaturate with your materials," the marketer said.

"There is a certain spoilage from any film sitting on the shelf for very long," Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock added. "They just become stale after a while, and nobody even really wants to talk about it." He added of Black Widow, "I think a lot of people probably think that Black Widow has already been released, or should have been released by now."

Just last month, Disney chief Bob Chapek confirmed the studio intends to stick with its early May release date for the Cate Shortland feature. "As of now, the strategy is to continue on with the theatrical release. And we'll be watching very, very carefully," the chief executive said on the Mouse's February earnings call.

Black Widow is currently set for release on May 7th.

