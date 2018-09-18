New ‘Captain Marvel’ Details Revealed About the Villainous Skrulls

The Skrulls are finally making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but don’t think we realized how far they’ve already infiltrated Earth.

Ben Mendelsohn will be playing the role of Talos, leader of this current Skrull team. He will also be sporting a human form throughout the movie, and in an interview with EW, it is revealed that the human he is playing is actually a SHIELD agent.

Not only that, but he also happens to be Nick Fury’s boss, and is working behind the scenes to orchestrate a Skrull invasion. The fact that they’ve already made their way into SHIELD is impressive, though it is also important to note due to the time this takes place, Nick Fury isn’t a high ranking SHIELD agent yet.

It seems maybe a Secret Invasion plan isn’t so far off after all.

The hatred for the Kree is being retained, and Mendelsohn isn’t a big fan of them either.

“Look…. [long sigh] We gotta deal with the Kree,” Mendelsohn told EW. “The Kree are punks. And the Skrulls, I mean, we’re just misunderstood. At the end of the day, the Skrull is really misunderstood. Look, I don’t want to curse in print or anywhere else, but if I could, I would about the Kree. Yeah. I would.”

Mendelsohn had a lot of fun with the duo role, and there is a big difference between the parts.

“I mean, when you’re Skrullin’, it’s a bit of a different thing,” Mendelsohn said. “It’s a got a certain flow to it that this guy [gestures to human costume] doesn’t have. Because this guy doesn’t sound like this. This guy is [adopts American accent] a lot more like, straight up, ready to do the work, very military industrial complex certain 1990-whatever. A lot more buttoned up. Skrullin’ is a bit more laid back, a bit tougher. A little bit nastier? Maybe? Maybe. You got sharper nails, stuff like that.”

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.