New ‘Captain Marvel’ Set Photos Released Online

Captain Marvel is finally underway, and some new photos show how the film is embracing its 1990’s time period.

Captain Marvel will take fans back in time to the ’90s, before the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Asgardians showed up at Earth’s door. Now that the film is in production, photos from the set are showing what Marvel’s version of the decade actually looks like, and the latest show star Brie Larson wearing an outfit that is right out of a ’90s music video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The outfit embraces the popular grunge look of that time, as Larson is wearing jeans, a shirt tied around her waist, a white top, and a black leather jacket. You can check out the photos below.

#CaptainMarvel production is on fireeee! Brie Larson on set – March 26th, 2018! # pic.twitter.com/O2TqyuhcaL — Captain Marvel News🌟 (@CaptMarvelNews) March 28, 2018

What she’s doing or at what time this scene takes place is anyone’s guess, but hopefully we’ll see more over the next few weeks.

As for the movie itself, Captain Marvel screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet teases what fans can expect from their take on the beloved character.

“I’m hoping that sassy, funny superhero [in the film] is something people haven’t seen before and that they’re going to be excited to see in Carol Danvers,” Robertson-Dworet finishes. “A lot of the great Captain Marvel comic books really broke ground with Carol Danvers’ voice, and that’s something we want to continue with the movie.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.