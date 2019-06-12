Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/12/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Event Leviathan #1, Silver Surfer: Black #1, and Jughead’s Time Police #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #2

Building on a fresh and solid first issue, Bryan Hill wastes no time settling into the Outsiders’ first real mission in issue #2 and it’s a comfortable shift into the action of things that quickly grabs reader attention. That’s a wise move, narratively, as the team’s general dysfunction that offers some long-running promise for the series is a bit complicated from the outset. By shifting gears to the central story almost immediately, readers have no choice but to dive in and get into the action. The same clichè story elements that created pitfalls in the debut issue still exist here, but the action is hard and fast and fun to read while being even better to look at thanks to Dexter Soy’s engaging art. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS #6

The Batman Who Laughs #6 is a disorienting and fast-paced issue, leaving fans on a foreseeable, but still viscerally exciting cliffhanger. Jock’s art makes the whole thing all the more disconcerting by leaning into the drug-addled and surreal elements of the story. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

CATWOMAN #12

This issue mixes high-octane action sequences with some slightly smaller character moments, with mostly entertaining results. The story adds more color to the things that have recently been happening in the series, and sets the stage for what’s to come in a way that either could be great or just okay. Either way, those who have been reading the series thus far will hopefully enjoy at least some of this installment. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1005

The Arkham Knight’s comic debut comes to a close, though it doesn’t completely reach its potential. The lead-up and wind down after the final battle showcase the book’s strengths, which in most cases is the delightful interactions between Batman and Robin. It almost feels vintage in a Batman ’66 sort of way put through a more modern prism, and that’s nothing but a compliment. It makes for some of the best back and forth between Bruce and Damian in some time. Artists Brad Walker and Nathan Fairbairn only heighten that back-and-forth with some stellar action sequences, and that includes the final battle. Still, from a story perspective, that climactic fight just feels underwhelming, touching on but not exploring the emotional impact of certain revelations made. The character still holds promise, but it won’t be fully realized here. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

EVENT LEVIATHAN #1

Engaging and well-considered, Event Leviathan #1 both looks and reads like thriller, offering just enough in the way of twists and turns to take readers on a story that is both a little predictable and a bit unexpected, leaving the quiet possibility that this is a threat that the heroes may not be able to stop—while also making one wonder exactly who the heroes really are and what cost is worth paying for a “better world.” — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #72

This incarnation of the “Year One” story feels self-congratulatory, both for its creators and presumptive audience. The Flash #72 is filled with puns and references, all of which are designed for readers familiar with the character’s comics or, at the very least, most of the television show. It’s all about recognizing Captain Cold before he’s Captain Cold, and then having him make a reference to something chilly. This is the sort of story we tell about our high school days, where nostalgia makes everything fit better together and papers over anything uncomfortable or genuinely interesting. While it might feel like a nice slap on the back for liking The Flash, it really just reads as a bore. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

HAWKMAN #13

Groundhog Day meets Starship Troopers in this repetitive sci-fi epic. Quite frankly, this issue is just what the doctor ordered after wrapping up two elaborately dense story arcs. A one-shot of sorts, this really isn’t anything like we’ve seen from Hawkman before and at the very least, it continues to prove that Robert Venditti and team take big risks that end up paying dividends. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #10

House of Whispers continues to improve from month to month, but still doesn’t quite soar. The problem is the split narrative between what’s happening with Ezrulie in the dream world and the kids in the real world. The two stories feel disparate enough that each feels like a distraction from the other, and the Ezrulie story is simply more interesting as it deals more with the stuff of stories as Ezrulie faces Anansi, and that’s the kind of thing that has always been the lifeblood of the Sandman franchise. If the series can find its focus it could excel in places where it feels like it is dragging. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #10

Dan Abnett has a knack for telling a compelling science fiction story about superheroes. Justice League Odyssey is all about compromise and the greater good, with Cyborg’s small team of superheroes working with Darkseid to collect ancient relics to rescue the Ghost Sector from annihilation caused by the destruction of the Source Wall. Half the team has received power upgrades due to Darkseid, potentially bringing them under his influence, leaving only a depleted Green Lantern and Cyborg of sound mind. I like how Abnett clearly laid out the stakes of this issue, giving readers a chance to quickly catch up before the book enters its next act. The art is also fantastic—Daniel Sampere is fantastic at drawing dark alien creatures that instantly pop up and linger in the memory. This comic seems to be flying under most people’s radars, but people should give it a read before the current arc comes to its conclusion. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED HOOD: OUTLAW #35

Surprisingly enough, mystical Jason Todd is the best Jason Todd and thanks to a quick side quest this issue, Red Hood: Outlaw goes full-on magic for a month. While the title’s plot really isn’t furthered until the very end of the issue, it’s still an enjoyable read that gives a little bit of a refreshment to a title that’s been feeling stale. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #31

The last issue of Supergirl played out like one long fight scene without much in the way of substance, but it was worth it to get to this week’s Supergirl #31. In what might be the finest issue of Marc Andreyko’s run thus far, everything comes together as Supergirl, Superman, and Superboy—and Krypto!—take on Rogol Zaar together. Not only does this give readers a truly satisfying fight scene, it also sees things set up for Superman to understand the truth about Krypton’s demise as well as Supergirl finally come back into her own as she prepares to face her final foe in this adventure. Well-paced and well-constructed, Supergirl #31 is a great read and a great reminder of the power of the House of El. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUPERMAN #12

After what feels like months of non-stop action, Superman finally takes a second to breathe. Sure, that moment comes after a half-issue of non-stop action, but it was a necessary moment to re-frame this Superman comic and collate the various snippets of information about the destruction of Krypton, Rogol Zaar’s coalition of enemies, and…. well, whatever mess Jor-El seems to find himself in. Brian Bendis does a great job of giving every character their voice—Supergirl, Jonathan, and even Zod all have these little moments that help to differentiate them from derivative versions of Superman. While this book remains the weaker of the two Bendis’ Superman books due to some weird pacing issues, but it’s still fun to read and is building an intriguing mystery about the destruction of Krypton, a mystery no one thought they’d want to read about. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER TWINS #5

Wonder Twins has turned the corner, with the plot accelerating and the story taking over a lot of pages that would have previously been dedicated to character building. That said, the character building we do get in this one is touching and a little melancholy. The art is terrific as always, and Byrne ably adjusts to the change in the book’s tone without losing its personality. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #72

The conclusion of “Love is a Battlefield” leaves the series in a dramatically different setting, but largely unchanged from where the story began. What small confrontations and adjustments that have occurred over the past several issues become noticeably smaller as the status quo is altered. This small-town detour feels overly long with an unsatisfying climax. Unsteady artwork does not help matters as the level of detail applied to characters varies wildly between pages and many of the antagonists on display look like muppets when set side-by-side with human-like beings. The result is that readers will likely be drawn out of the action as Wonder Woman makes its way somewhere that is, hopefully, much more engaging. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF CONAN: BÊLIT #4

The arc of this mini-series remains unclear as the best parts of each new installment are unique to the issue at hand. In this case it’s Bêlit visiting a foreign capital and rebuking a life of comfort as she struggles with both of her parent’s legacies. The problem is that, while this makes for a fascinating update to the character, it feels forced in by a last minute revelation of a figure lurking in the shadows. This sort of story becomes rushed with only one issue left and the idea exceeds the execution. That applies to the artwork on display, as well. There’s an inconsistency between sections of the comic with much of the action and “acting” appearing as rushed as these new twists. While there might be an epic tragedy bound up in the threads of this mini series, it’s served as a buffet, rather than a feast. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN: APOCALYPSE AND THE X-TRACTS #4

Age of X-Man: Apocalypse and the X-Tracts #4 delivers yet another win by capitalizing on the slow burn that’s been building up a confrontation with Omega Red. We finally get some insights into the ruthless mutant’s past and his motivations as well as some hints for the future. That alone is enough to make the latest issue a success, but seeing more of Kitty and Colossus develop their relationship is the perfect bonus. As always, the artwork from any page where Unveil makes an appearance is contrasted wonderfully by the otherwise bleak style and story of the rest of the series and is dazzling in its own right. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

AGE OF X-MAN: THE MARVELOUS X-MEN #5

In its final issue, Marvelous X-Men continues to be frustrating. There are good ideas present her as Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson toy with a meta-narrative about the cyclical nature of X-Men stories, but it’s hard to follow as events from other “Age of X-Man” series find their way into this issue. One is left wondering if this concept would have been better served with a less expansive structure so that Nadler and Thompson could drill down further on these concepts, but they seem buried burdened by the weight of the event structure. Marco Failla and Matt Milla make the issue look good, but in the end, it’s just good enough to be disappointed that it wasn’t better. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23

A fitting epilogue for “Hunted,” this issue does exactly what you’d expect—it deals with fallout and little else. While a massive cliffhanger at the end is in store, this issue was, by and large, business as usual. It did exactly what it needed to do—nothing more, nothing less and that could be for better or for worse. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

Asgardians of the Galaxy #10 is a farewell to this group of merry adventurers, though at times it doesn’t quite feel that way. Characters like Angela and Skurge get definitive arcs and satisfying closure to this arcs, and Annabelle had hers last issue, but Thunderstrike, Throg, and Urzuul feel as if their stories got cut for time due to the book ending with issue #10. Writer Cullen Bunn delivers some great light hearted moments amongst all the fighting, and artists Luca Maresca and Federico Blee do a nice job of bringing all that to life, especially anytime Angela is in the mix. This isn’t the epic send off that we necessarily wanted, as it still feels like there were things left to explore with this team that went unfulfilled. That said, we truly enjoyed our time with the Asgardians, and this finale manages to wrap things up in a solid and entertaining bow. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #6

This issue of Champions is a little frustrating in the opening pages, as even the most dedicated readers of the book are thrown off a little by the team’s thrusting into the War of the Realms storyline. Fortunately, Zub continues to weave a masterful tale of teamwork and guilt and brings everything back around to the Champions we know and love by the final pages. Every member of this team remains interesting, their relationships even more so. From Kamala Khan to Victor Alvarez, every single character gets their time in the spotlight and helps make Champions one of Marvel’s best ongoing series, month in and month out. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #7

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man opens a new arc centered around the re-opening of FEAST, the homeless shelter/charity that was a major part of the “Brand New Day” era of Amazing Spider-Man. Of course, the re-opening doesn’t go smoothly and the book quickly delves into typical Spider-Man drama involving a familiar cast of villains. This comic reminds me a lot of the old Web of Spider-Man, which weaved Peter Parker’s personal drama and superheroics into one continuous narrative. That comic and this one skewed a little too close to melodrama at times, but it works because that’s what Spider-Man is about. The art is choppy at times and it feels like this comic works a little too hard to create drama for Parker, but it’s still a “classic” Spider-Man comic that should satisfy fans. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

GIANT-MAN #3

I feel like Giant-Man had something to say. Unfortunately, the story is so muddled throughout that it’s hard to actually get anything out of it other than frustration. The Langs are perhaps the only element of this series that works. They’re a key cog in the wheel, but not nearly enough of a focal point to keep anyone engaged. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2

THE IMMORTAL HULK #19

The Immortal Hulk has been examining the concept of monstrosity throughout its run: Why do we call things monsters? When do we see ourselves as monsters? What allows us to become monstrous? This issue pulls those scattered thematic threads together in a horrifying climax that is ostensibly filled with heroes. We witness individuals who are sympathetic and often noble shown as forces of destruction, vengeance, and worse. What makes this truly impressive though is that Ewing and Bennett make it clear that this is also about seeing individuals as whole beings. Monstrosity and humanity are present throughout the cast, both those who appear terrifying and those who are all too human, and that makes the continued investigation of these questions awe-inspiring. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

INVADERS #6

Namor’s plans finally get put into action, yet the ramifications of those schemes don’t result in the catastrophe the Invaders had anticipated. While we’re given more clues about what motivated his Namor’s actions, we’re left to wonder what’s next in his perplexing plan. After multiple installments in the series that told us more than they showed, this chapter paid off some of that building tension between Cap and Namor and delivered us some surprising results. Rather than a knock-down, drag-out fight, the true combat is delayed at least a little longer. Some of the strongest sequences in the book end up playing out wordlessly, allowing Carlos Magno and Butch Guice to deliver powerful sequences with nothing but compelling composition and facial expressions on our heroes and the book’s victims. Hopefully the book’s future manages to offer more insight into Namor’s motivations, which were the stronger elements of the series’ earlier issues. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

IRONHEART #7

Ironheart #7 had a lot going for it in the beginning. Superheroes fighting zombies seems like a formula that’d win you over pretty easily, and while it got most things right like the occasional quip of humor or the style Ironheart and The Wasp would use to approach the situation, it doesn’t deliver on its build-up. The duo’s big baddie battle is over as soon as it begins which is a shame considering how interesting of a character the villain was. Ironheart has been working its way upward in the past few issues, but #7 feels more like a plateau that’ll hopefully be crossed soon. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: LUX #2

The fanservice for League of Legends fans runs just as deep in the second issue of Lux as it did in the first. Most of it comes from Sylas this time, a character who has dramatic and bold voice lines in-game. Seeing the imprisoned character reference things like “the upper crust” and lords and cages is enough to win over any League player no matter what else is in the issue. Thankfully, that’s not nearly the end of what Lux #2 offers. Lux’s story is a frustrating one because you know where this is heading based on her interactions with Sylas, but fidelity of the characters can’t be ignored as we head towards the inevitable. Seeing the characters in new ways like a no-helmet Jarvan is just an added bonus on top of everything else. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAJOR X #5

The X-Istence and the mystery behind the X-Ential is quite compelling, though in issue #5 things get a bit confusing. We see quite a bit of the X-Ential here, as Major X is really a blip until the final few pages. Throughout the first half of the issue, it’s hard to nail down who the X-Ential is or what his ultimate goals are, especially when you throw more than one into the mix. That said, once we get to the midway point things pick up considerably, and the introduction of a new X-Ential makes the pathway forward clear and concise and also features some of the best visuals of the entire issue. As for those final few pages, they deliver one heck of a hook for next issue, and it would seem Major X has captured the momentum once more. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE PUNISHER #12

This issue serves as a bizarre, but great, interlude of sorts to the series’ events. After his latest harrowing fight against Zemo, Frank wakes up on some sort of island, and is forced to use all sorts of resources—human or otherwise—to escape. There’s something about the change of scenery that makes the same cycle of fight scenes feel new, with the island habitat providing a nice visual and narrative contrast to the violent events that are happening. All in all, it’s not the most groundbreaking Punisher issue, but it thankfully seems to set up a new sort of pivot for the series. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SILVER SURFER: BLACK #1

Wherever this miniseries goes next, it has established itself both as a visual spectacle and poignant, sensory examination of isolation, guilt, and power. Cates’ monologue provides the Silver Surfer a specific perspective, as Moore and Stewarts’ present his being and world with additional complexity. It is a comic that is read as much in the visuals as the words, where the feeling of a sequence is every bit as important as its explanation. There are few better compliments to be paid to a comic and, if the rest of Silver Surfer: Black maintains this momentum, readies this story to join a pantheon of classic Silver Surfer tales and artists. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY #4

There’s a strong tension between the thematic core of this issue (i.e. mid-life crisis and identity) and the continuity complexities heaped upon its plotting. The former is strong, forcing difficult decisions between work, family, and other obligations—the sorts of decisions that challenge which responsibilities matter most when someone possesses great power and limited time. However, the narrative offers little room for these concepts to breathe as much of the space is dedicated to a redux of the “Clone Saga,” one in which characters spend most of their dialogue explaining what they have been doing before dying or disappearing. Truncation doesn’t serve these ideas well, and it’s a good thing Mark Bagley is present to make so many ideas function in a limited page count, even if they don’t function well. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #7

This tie-in to the “War of the Realms” event serves as a dual crossover. The “War of the Realms” portion provides some juicy spreads with plenty of characters battling Frost Giants or Dark Elves, but after several months of this summer event, it feels a bit rote. There’s little connection to the actual event and there are no stakes in a detour. However, the surprise inclusion of the West Coast Avengers makes this issue a lot more fun to read. Each character in the now-cancelled team is given at least one joke or moment to shine, and their antics play well off of Ock’s self-serious nature. While the constant stream of dialogue leaves the issue feeling a bit overcrowded, it also makes the experience far more enjoyable than another unnecessary tie-in. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #3

Peter David’s Symbiote Spider-Man series rolls on as Mysterio tries to capitalize on Black Cat’s duplicitous nature to try and learn more about Spidey’s new black suit. Other than the gimmick of it being Spider-Man canon just before the black suit’s true identity is revealed, this is pretty much your standard Spider-Man story from the mid-80s era. If you’re a fan of that, this will feel right at home, but readers looking for a more modern take don’t need to rush out and grab this one. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #45

First and foremost artists Derek Charm and Rico Renzi outdo themselves with Unbeatable Squirrel-Girl #45, producing some truly gorgeous visuals that use the snow covered landscapes to great effect, and we simply can’t get enough of the new costume either. As always writer Ryan North comes up with some hilarious dialogue and sequences for Doreen and her unlikely partner Ratatoskr, though the issue is a bit heavy on the dialogue, and if you look at the overall story not much actually happens here. This has been a fun excursion, but we’re kind of ready for Doreen to return to her lovable crew and adventures before we have to say goodbye to the series later this year. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

VADER: DARK VISIONS #5

In pursuit of Rebels who have stolen Imperial plans, Vader pursues a cantina owner who accidentally embarks on a hallucinogenic journey. As Vader makes chase, the business owner’s mind begins to crumble as the Sith Lord takes on a more horrifying visage than one could possibly imagine. The nature of the series prevented any connective tissue between issues other than “Darth Vader Is Scary,” with this final chapter doing little exciting with the premise. The nature of the structure prepared us for an insular tale, but of all of the adventures seen in the series to this point, this was one of the more uneventful tales. Were some of the details of the relatively generic narrative given more specificity that tied it to more established characters or locations, it could have served as an interesting way to fill in the narrative gaps of the original trilogy of films, with this book instead being just a somewhat entertaining tale of Darth Vader’s powerful sense of purpose. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOM #15

Despite the “War of the Realms” crossover problems, this issue of Venom is actually quite good. Cullen Bunn really dives into Eddie’s head throughout a mostly exciting fight with Jack O’Lantern and the slowed down pace of the entire thing allows for the quality of the writing and the action to shine through. It’s a solid conclusion to this mini arc, and Bunn and his team have done a solid job, but I’m ready for the reigns to be handed back to the usual Venom squad. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-FORCE #9

The story of the Askani Clan, Cable, and Stryfe are among the more complicated narratives in the X-Men franchise, but they’ve all come together brilliantly in X-Force. This team is beginning to remind us of why we loved it so much in the past, and new additions like Deathlock have allowed more opportunities for humor and sarcasm. The banter between Blaquesmith and Domino is delightful as well, and artists Dylan Burnett and Jesus Aburtov deliver visuals filled with personality and warm colors, creating a style that sets X-Force apart amongst other X-Books. The series has really developed a charm all its own, and here’s hoping it can close out this story with a bang. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AMBER BLAKE #4

Some of the action sequences are great throughout this book, and the dialogue between the key characters remains a major strength. But no matter how good some individual elements may be, Amber Blake still has an incredibly difficult time keeping one’s interest. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

ARCHIE #705

With this issue being dubbed the first of the “Archie and Sabrina” arc, it’s a bit of a pleasant surprise the way this issue decides to cover so much ground. Archie’s role as Riverdale’s most eligible new bachelor plays out in an amusing and unexpected way, one that has a sort of ripple effect over the other territory of the series. This issue almost feels like an interlude of sorts to what’s going on in this relaunch, and it does so in an effective, subtle way. This issue might not pack a massive punch, but it will surely delight Archie fans. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

CALAMITY KATE #4

Calamity Kate wraps up its lead’s big story with a deadly flourish in this week’s new issue. When New York calls Kate home, a monstrous LAX ambush leaves the heroine doubting herself, but a gentle conversation with a young girl redefines Kate’s mission. The comic ends with an intriguing time skip setting up the future of Calamity Kate, and fans will be more than ready to explore it with Dark Horse after finishing this issue. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE EMPTY MAN #8

The Empty Man ends not with a strong resolution, but rather an ambiguous ending that opens the world up for future stories. For the last eight issues, Cullen Bunn and Jesús Hervás have expanded on the threat of the Empty Man virus, a strange seemingly sentient disease that causes violent psychosis in its victims. Society is on the brink of collapse because of the Empty Man virus, especially after a group who worships the virus launches a signal that greatly increases its spread. Agent Jensen and her ex-partner head into the belly of the beast in this final issue, learning the truth about the Empty Man and shifting the overall theme of the series from a survival story to an all-out war. This is a strange but intriguing series and I hope that we see future chapters of The Empty Man in the future. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

FIVE YEARS #2

The more deliberate pacing that played through Strangers in Paradise XXV is a boon to this issue of Five Years, in which Moore follows two of the main characters from his horror comic Rachel Rising, and a lot of bloodshed follows. The issue features what might be an homage to Pet Sematary, the possible death of a main character, and forward motion on the larger plot of the end of the world. The art is great as usual, and it continues to be interesting to watch how Moore makes this disparate group of characters from different books of different genres interact. One notable thing given the characters featured here is that Moore abandons the black gutters of Rachel Rising—but that doesn’t necessarily mean this issue will be any less dark than that series was. While world building was necessary to set the stage last time around, this might be a more enjoyable and accessible overall issue than #1 was. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #263

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero took a break from its ongoing storylines this issue by having a variety of characters celebrate Memorial Day. Long-time fans of the series will definitely appreciate many of the callbacks, as even original characters like Duke make an appearance. The sense of duty, loss and sacrifice is strongly felt throughout the book and it all feels earned. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

GLOW #2

As the third season of GLOW draws closer, the ongoing comic series continues to impress with issue #2 this week. Writer Tini Howard continues to put on a master class of capturing the voices from every character from the show, all while keeping the same irreverent tone that helped make the series stand out. This issue introduces us to an opposing female wrestling promotion, the Star Primas, and instead of making them a group of faceless antagonists, they’re given a surprising amount of depth and character motivation. Fans of the show, or of wrestling in general, need to give this a shot. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOGOR #2

Ken Garing picks up the pace and does a fair amount of world-building in a fun and action-packed installment of his new series Gogor. The art in the action sequences feels like something out of some of the better DC and Marvel books of the 80s, something that works surprisingly well with the all-ages-friendly art that feels inspired by Bone. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

INFINITE DARK #7

Infinite Dark excels when its allowed to bask in shadows and tension, and issue #7 has plenty of both. It’s been welcome to see the citizens of the station get more of a voice in recent issues, and that steady increase continues here, though much of the issue’s emotion comes from Sm1th, the station’s rather sentient A.I. Writer Ryan Cady’s conveys genuine and heartfelt conflict amongst the characters regarding Sm1th’s deactivation, and several other threads only heighten the repercussions of that decision by issue’s end in some interesting ways. The issue does require another pass at times to fully comprehend how certain panels feed into others and their importance, but overall Infinite Dark‘s art team of Andrea Mutti and K. Michael Russell deliver stellar visuals throughout. If you’re looking for a science fiction thriller that paves its own path, look no further than Infinite Dark. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOE GOLEM: OCCULT DETECTIVE—THE CONJURORS #2

This issue functions as something of an ode to Joe as tension is steadily built towards a new threat. Joe’s return to life, while perhaps a necessary event for defeating greater forces, is posed as a tragedy and possible loss of his hard-earned humanity. This issue provides those ideas ample room to breathe, offering readers the same steady pace that Joe often works at, without dragging events out unnecessarily. Multiple timelines assist this tightrope walk as the central conflict only begins to be exposed on the last page, a chilling cliffhanger worth pursuing in the next issue of “The Conjurors.” — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUGHEAD’S TIME POLICE #1

With Legends of Tomorrow, Avengers: Endgame, and a whole lot more pop culture in between, time travel stories have gotten even zanier—and more personal—than ever before. Jughead’s Time Police brings that mindset to the modern Archie Comics world, in a way that might not be groundbreaking, but is unbelievably fun. Between a unique grasp on its cast of characters and a visual world that feels both nostalgic and wholly original, Time Police lays the groundwork for what will hopefully be a delightful miniseries. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #4

The Life and Death of Toyo Harada lived up to the promise of its title last issue, showing Harada’s tragic demise. The follow-up issue uses a non-linear narrative to show how Harada’s death mimics his life, and how Harada seemed caught in a pattern of self-destruction that often resulted in a lot of collateral damage. It’s another fascinating and appropriately bombastic chapter in the story in the story of one of the Valiant universe’s most interesting characters, as well as a turning point for the motley crew of allies he had assembled around him. Some were captivated by him while others were simply his captives. Either way, the story of what they choose to do next now that they’re free of his influence should be fascinating to read. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #5

Marvel Action: Spider-Man #5 comes out with a perfectly average issue this weekend. The comic follows up with Peter Parker as the hero gathers with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy to up their superhero game. However, the introduction of Kraven the Hunter causes some rather generic problems for the team, and fans will be left a bit underwhelmed by this issue’s predictable beats. — Megan Peters

Rating: 2 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #16

All the opportunities for building a new form of story are squandered in this issue of Oblivion Song. Kirkman falls back on familiar tropes of mysterious, outside groups waging war for unknown reasons, just like in The Walking Dead, even in a world filled with alien life, consciousness, and unending mystery. It is, at best, familiar, but feels far more like lazy. De Felici makes this introductory conflict far more exciting than it might appear on paper, providing ample momentum to lasers and flying beasts as they crackle and swoop across the landscape. The landscape itself remains an intriguing element, one that offers a horrible beauty to these increasingly stock events. Yet even that strength fades when the story is returned to Earth where characters speak to push the plot forward and remind us that there’s not much depth to a story that promises a lot on its surface. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

OUTER DARKNESS #7

In Outer Darkness #7, we finally get to see a slice of Captain Rigg’s past, a character who we’ve been following since the beginning. That glimpse into history is of course marred with Outer Darkness‘ signature gore and grotesqueness, but it’s moments like this leave us wanting to know more about Riggs and the entire crew. The past is actually a critical part of the issue overall since it jumps back and forth between past and present, though the build up would lead one to believe the conclusion would be a bit more satisfying. Hopefully we’re just being left with a cliffhanger and there’s more to the supernatural foe introduced in #7. –- Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

PRODIGY #6

Prodigy‘s strength is not wondering if Edison Crane will get out of a situation, but how, and that magic continues to dazzle in Prodigy #6. The issue plays on the fact that you think so highly of Edison, so you’re eagerly awaiting the shoe to drop, and once it does writer Mark Millar does not disappoint. Neither do artists Rafael Albuquerque and Marcelo Maiolo, who deliver on moments both small and large in scope, and find ways to illustrate Edison’s knack for improvising as well as his lethal efficiency. This series has been a delight all the way through, and we’re counting down the days until we get to see more. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RED SONJA: BIRTH OF THE SHE-DEVIL #1

Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil is hitting just the right notes at just the right time. If you’re well into the main Red Sonja series, you’ve seen what the warrior is capable of, but you’ve no doubt found yourself wondering what her past was like. We’ve caught glimpses of it through flashbacks, but the only way to truly answer these questions is with Birth of the She-Devil. This earlier version of Sonja is wrought with a vulnerability that’s not as evident in Red Sonja, though she’s still just as ruthless. Birth of the She-Devil is the type of origin series we needed, it’ll make you want to go back and re-read all of Red Sonja over again. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

SHE COULD FLY: THE LOST PILOT #3

A quick rebound from the previous issue, things seem to even out this time around without making the plot too convoluted. This book makes it a point to tackle the issue of over-prescribed pharmaceuticals and it does so in an honest, relatable way rather than shoving it down your throat. Luna is one of the most complex characters in comics today and it’s hard to not be on her side when you see what she goes through. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SONATA #1

If you’ve ready any science fiction story with themes of colonization, nature vs. technology or usage of natural resources, then you already know beat for beat what’s going to happen in Sonata #1. The story is digging up so many of the old tropes used in the genre, and it all hits you with the lack of subtly as James Cameron’s Avatar. The book’s saving grace is its art style done by Brian Haberlin (who is also given partial credit for the story alongside David Hine). There’s some pretty impressive creature designs, and the world of Perdita definitely has a unique style that makes you want to take a closer look at the panels. This has the potential to get better, but based on how it’s started it’s nothing to get excited about. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPENCER & LOCKE 2 #3

Spencer & Locke 2 #3 hits hard right out of the gate with some darker concepts and brutal action, and that’s just one of several threads writer David Pepose delivers before the midway point. At first, it seems a big convoluted, but as things progress those threads start to coalesce into a compelling whole, with Locke’s daughter Hero truly taking MVP honors. Hero steals the show every time she hits the page, both because of her endearing personality and artists Jorge Santiago Jr and Jasen Smith’s delightful visuals. This issue plays with a variety of color palettes and visual styles, and while every page isn’t a home run, there are far more hits than misses, and it succeeds in giving the book its own distinct feel. Spencer & Locke is something wholly unique, and it just might win you over if you give it a chance. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK: THE Q CONFLICT #5

Star Trek: The Q Conflict writers Scott and David Tipton continue to show in this issue that they have the voices of these classic Star Trek characters down. It does get awkward in certain panels where it feels like the wrong character was drawn into the scene, specifically one where Q makes a pointed comment about the Prophets to Capt. Picard when it feels like he should be talking to Sisko. Otherwise, this is a good looking issue—artist David Messina knows how to recreate clean, not overly-detailed likenesses and readable panel layouts—but it still feels like it’s missing something. For all the hype of this miniseries bringing together so many different crews, it feels like we don’t spend enough time seeing those crews interact since they’re so constantly preoccupied with Q’s game. It’s not bad, but it doesn’t feel like it lives up to its potential. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #7

Transformers begins a new arc in a way that’s not perfect, but will hopefully satisfy fans. The issue combines some emotionally-resonant character moments with a surprising amount of action, all while expanding the world of Cybertron a bit more. Occasionally, the issue’s introduction of new characters becomes a bit of a guessing game of “Who’s that Transformer?,” but that doesn’t distract too much from the plot at hand. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

UMBRELLA ACADEMY: HOTEL OBLIVION #7

Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion steps out with an epic issue bringing its biggest battle to a close. With the threat of inter-dimensional villains closed, readers will be shocked to learn about a new group of heroes are here to meet with the Umbrella Academy, and their teased origins will make readers’ jaws drop. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNNATURAL #10

Unnatural‘s last arc continues to unfold, and this issue pushes things forward in a way that is both satisfying and unsatisfying. The pacing of the issue ends up being both high-octane and a little repetitive, especially with regards to Leslie’s possession by the Albino. But even then, Andolfo’s visuals continue to be brilliant, and there are just enough interesting beats with regards to characters and the series’ overall lore. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5