Marvel

New Marvel and DC Cosplay Hoodies and Jackets: Spider-Man, Batgirl, Falcon, and More

By

marvel-dc-hoodies.jpg
marvel-dc-hoodies.jpg

For many of us, the weather is getting colder, and you know what that means! Time to see what fancy new cosplay hoodies and jackets Marvel and DC are putting out this year. For that we head to Merchoid, who seem to have cornered the market in this regard. Their latest batch of officially licensed jackets is here, and it includes the following (note that all prices include taxes and shipping):

Videos by ComicBook.com

As is the case with all of Merchoid’s hoodies and jackets, they’ve included details like interwoven panels, breathable mesh, and more. Images for each of the new jackets and hoodies can be found below. You can check out Merchoid’s entire lineup of hoodies and sweaters here. Their entire lineup of jackets is available here

Batgirl Hoodie

batgirl-hoodie.jpg

Spider-Man Hoodie

spider-man-hoodie.jpg

Falcon Hoodie

falcon-hoodie.jpg

Eternals Ikaris Hoodie

ikaris-hoodie.jpg

Eternals: The Prime Eternal Jacket

eternals-jacket.jpg

Superman Hoodie

superman-hoodie.jpg

Green Lantern Hoodie

green-lantern-hoodie.jpg

Flash Hoodie

flash-hoodie.jpg
Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts