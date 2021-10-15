New Marvel and DC Cosplay Hoodies and Jackets: Spider-Man, Batgirl, Falcon, and More

For many of us, the weather is getting colder, and you know what that means! Time to see what fancy new cosplay hoodies and jackets Marvel and DC are putting out this year. For that we head to Merchoid, who seem to have cornered the market in this regard. Their latest batch of officially licensed jackets is here, and it includes the following (note that all prices include taxes and shipping):
- Spider-Man: Ultimate Web Head Premium Hoodie – $64.99
- Falcon: Take Flight Premium Hoodie – $64.99
- Eternals: Flying High Ikaris Premium Hoodie – $64.99
- Eternals: The Prime Eternal Premium Jacket – $124.99
- Batgirl: Welcome To The Family Premium Hoodie – $64.99
- Superman: Last Son Of Krypton Black Superman Hoodie – $64.99
- Green Lantern: Elite Corps Training Hoodie – $64.99
- Flash: Turn Back Time Premium Hoodie – $64.99
As is the case with all of Merchoid’s hoodies and jackets, they’ve included details like interwoven panels, breathable mesh, and more. Images for each of the new jackets and hoodies can be found below. You can check out Merchoid’s entire lineup of hoodies and sweaters here. Their entire lineup of jackets is available here.