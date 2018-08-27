Disney Developing New Marvel Television Series

Not long ago, Disney took the world by surprise with a slew of announcement. The company held an investors meeting to detail its future projects, and Disney confirmed a series of new Star Wars projects were in the work. And, if you listened closely, you would have heard a new Marvel project is underway too.

If you missed the subtle slip, then you can thank Ben Fritz for catching the detail. The Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted the stunning announcement when Disney confessed it was creating a new Marvel series for its streaming service. So far, there are no details about what the series will focus on or when it will debut, but Bob Iger did say the project is slated to launch in 2019.

Right now, it doesn’t look like the new Marvel project will be part of Netflix’s roster. The streaming site has a slew of Marvel shows to its name, but Disney is poised to detach itself from the service and launch its own. According to a recent WSJ feature, the “Netflix v Disney” showdown is one that will shake up how Marvel TV does its work.

Disney creating new “Star Wars” live action series, one based on “Monsters Inc.,” “High School Musical” TV series and Marvel series for its streaming service launching in 2019, says Iger — Ben Fritz (@benfritz) November 9, 2017

“While [Disney] currently produces Marvel superhero series such as “Daredevil” for Netflix, new Marvel shows in the future are expected to live on the company’s own streaming service,” the report explains.

Right now, there is no clear explanation of what will happen to the Marvel series which are part of Netflix. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and more may still be safe with Netflix, but Disney may have the opportunity to buy them back for its own upcoming streaming service.

For now, it does look like Disney’s developing Marvel project will be an exclusive one for its services. Iger took time to plug the company’s streaming future during his investors call earlier today, so it seems like things are about to get decisive between Netflix and Marvel.