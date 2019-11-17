New Marvel’s Runaways Trailer Coming Tomorrow

The third season of Marvel’s Runaways is less than a month away from premiering on Hulu, and as we get ready for the full release of the series when it launches in December. And while we know the group of teens will attempt to rescue their own from their evil parents in the PRIDE, they’ll also have to contend with the new threat of the sorceress Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, as well as the crossover characters from Cloak & Dagger with actors Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt. But many aspects of the plot are still under wraps.

But Hulu just announced that a brand new trailer will be released tomorrow, revealing a bunch of brand new footage for Season 3 of the Runaways. Check out the teaser below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do we do now? …. now we wait for the full trailer… see you tomorrow@marvelsrunaways pic.twitter.com/LAZX8AUQyb — hulu (@hulu) November 17, 2019

Runaways has been building toward an explosive confrontation between the PRIDE and the teens, while introducing new threats like aliens and magic entities that are only serving to screw up their plans. And Marvel Television executive and Runaways producer Jeph Loeb previously spoke with ComicBook about the show and teased that not everyone will make it out alive.

“Being on Hulu and being able to go…let’s just put it this way — this is the season where maybe some of the folks aren’t going to get out,” Loeb said at New York Comic Con. “With this cast, which we love both personally and professionally, it was challenging but there were stories that meant we would have to see where it was going to go. Something wicked this way comes.”

And while fans might have to say goodbye to some of the characters they’ve watched for three seasons, they’ll also get to see the fan-requested crossover with Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger before the season ends. Loeb himself spoke out about the two characters coming to Los Angeles after it was officially announced earlier this year.

“It’s so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner,” said Loeb. “Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we’ve only hinted at.”

All 10 episodes of the third season of Marvel’s Runaways premieres on HBO on December 13th.