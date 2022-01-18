Moon Knight Trailers Reveals First Look at Khonshu

The first full-length trailer for Marvel’s Moon Knight has arrived, giving fans an extended look at Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and his mysterious surroundings. That includes the first look at Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. Fans get just a quick glimpse of the longtime supporting character, but even then the character’s presence is one of the most impactful shots in the trailer.

Khonshu has long been a part of ancient Egyptian mythology and was brought into the Marvel mythos by Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz the first issue of the first self-titled Moon Knight series. The character has taken many forms over the years but always appears in conjunction with Spector. In the source material, Spector is mortally wounded in Egypt, and he dies at the feet of a Khonshu statue.

From there, Spector is revived and becomes the Fist of Khonshu, an avatar of a god that usually falls on the villainous side of the spectrum. One of the character’s most prominent stories just came in Jason Aaron and Ed McGuiness’ Avengers run, where Spector unwillingly helped the god take over much of the world.

Though the trailer itself revealed little to no plot details, a synopsis previously revealed teases a war between gods—suggesting Khonshu has found himself at odds with someone else from the Egyptian pantheon.

“A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder,” the synopsis reads. “The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

