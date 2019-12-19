The New Mutants Star Confirms Film Will Be Released Next Year

Is 2020 the year when Fox’s long-delayed The New Mutants finally sees the light of day? Fans are certainly hoping that will be the case, as they’ve been waiting two years to see what’s in store for the teenage X-Men horror film. The movie has been pushed back multiple times throughout the saga of Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox, leaving some to believe it’s destined to never be released. Others have suggested that it will debut directly on a streaming service. However, according to one of the film’s stars, it looks like New Mutants‘ current 2020 release date will actually stick.

Charlie Heaton, The New Mutants star best known for his work on Stranger Things, recently appeared at the independent fan convention For the Love of Sci-Fi (via X-Men Films), and was asked about his X-Men experience during a panel. He confirmed that the film was indeed arriving in 2020.

“I don’t know,” Heaton joked when asked about the New Mutants release date. “No, it’s coming out next year, but we filmed it almost two years ago. It’s the release [date] that’s been moved quite a while.”

The New Mutants was first pushed back in order to accommodate some extensive reshoots that were reportedly supposed to make the film scarier. Then, once Disney moved to purchase Fox, it was delayed yet again. Earlier this year, Disney surprised everyone by including The New Mutants on its list of upcoming theatrical releases.

“If you don’t know, The New Mutants is like an X-Men spinoff,” Heaton continued. “It was a comic book; Bill Sienkiewicz did it and it was an X-Men comic. It’s basically like a separate bunch of mutants. We shot this a while back and its been pushed because Fox has now merged with Disney.”

Fortunately, it looks as though The New Mutants is finally on its way to theaters. There could always be another hiccup, but things are starting to feel official. A new trailer could go along way towards showing fans that there’s nothing to worry about.

The New Mutants is slated to arrive in theaters on April 3, 2020.