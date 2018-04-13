‘New Mutants’ Is Going “Full-Fledged Horror” According to Charlie Heaton

20th Century Fox has made plenty of different X-Men movie over the years, but none quite like the upcoming New Mutants. Unlike its superhero predecessors, this movie is going to be a much darker affair.

In fact, New Mutants is going to be so dark that one of the film’s stars is calling it a “full-fledged horror” flick.

While speaking to EW about his new movie Marrowbone (also a horror movie), Charlie Heaton said that the tone of New Mutants was completely different from any X-Men property that’s come before it.

“It’s basically about these mutants in a facility for damaged mutants,” Heaton said. “It’s a story about these characters coming to grips with who they are and it’s a horror X-Men movie, which we haven’t seen before. I feel like, for an X-Men movie, yeah, I think they’re going full-fledged horror. Without saying too much – I really don’t want to give away too much what it’s about, it’s very under wraps – but it is, in terms of anything we’ve seen in the X-Men world, it’s definitely a horror film. It’s scarier than anything we’ve seen in that genre.”

If there’s someone who knows a bit about horror movies, it’s Charlie Heaton. The actor burst onto the scene in 2016 with a starring role in Netflix’s acclaimed series Stranger Things, in addition to starring in horror films Marrowbone and Shut In.

As the interview continued, Heaton went on to offer some details about the character that he’s playing, one that Marvel Comics fans will be all too familiar with.

“I play Sam Guthrie, whose mutant name is Cannonball,” the actor confirmed. “Sam comes from Kentucky, and he’s kind of a working-class boy, and he has the ability to project himself through the sky like a cannonball.”

New Mutants was originally supposed to be released into theaters in the United States today, on April 13. However, the movie was pushed back more than a year for extensive reshoots, and will now premiere on August 2, 2019. The reshoots are reportedly aiming to make the movie a bit scarier, and add another character into the mix.

What do you think about the tone of New Mutants? Are you excited to have a horror movie based in the X-Men universe? Let us know what you think by dropping a line in the comment section below!

New Mutants is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Aug 2, 2019. In the meantime, the next X-Men film to be released is Deadpool 2, which will arrive on May 18.