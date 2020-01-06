The New Mutants Trailer Reveals Magik’s Soulsword and Armor

Today’s new trailer for The New Mutants finally let the new class of mutants show off their powers. That includes Illyana Rasputin, a.k.a Magik played by Anya Taylor-Joy. Magik’s mutant power allows her to create teleportation discs, which are portals through the hell dimension Limbo, allowing her to teleport from one location to another. But that’s not all Magik has going on. In the comics, she grew up in Limbo and learned the art of sorcery. Along the way, she began to manifest parts of her soul as a weapon and armor. Magik’s Soulsword and armor make their cinematic debuts in the new trailer for The New Mutants. Take a look below.

The trailer shows the armor forming over Magik’s arm. Then, in a post-title card sequence, Magik drops out of one of her teleportation discs with her Soulsword in hand, ready to face the menacing Demon Bear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taylor-Joy has spoken about her character before. She described Magik as “a bad— bitch from hell and I love her and she’s crazy. She’s really aggro and Russian and sassy. You’re not going to be bored.”

The New Mutants will blend mutants with teen horror. The film is inspired by “The Demon Saga,” the most popular New Mutants story. The film sees the teens trapped in a secret facility and fighting to stay alive. “It’s tricky and I haven’t seen the final cut of it,” Taylor-Joy said of the film’s tone, “but the energy [around] while we were making it was different than from what people have seen before.”

The synopsis for The new Mutants describes it as “an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone and written by Boone & Knate Lee. The film stars Maisie Williams a Wolfsbane , Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Henry Zaga as Sunspot. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner and executive produced by Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile.

Are you looking forward to The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3rd.