‘New Mutants’ Teaser Features Cannonball

Twentieth Century Fox has released a new New Mutants teaser featuring Cannonball.

Cannonball, aka Sam Guthrie, is played by Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton. The teaser begins with Sam staring into his hand. The picture explodes and then show Sam holding a lump of coal.

Take a look below.

The teaser hints at Sam’s history and mutant ability. Sam is the eldest son of a large Kentucky family. His father was a coal miner who died after inhaling too much coal dust. Sam took his father’s old job in the mine to provide for the family. On his first day of work, there was a cave-in at the mine. Sam saved his own life and others when his mutant ability manifested.

Sam’s powers allow him to generate energy that creates thrust. This makes him a human rocket. His lower body explodes into energy, sending him flying through the air. His power also generates a blast field that protects him from harm when he’s flying. Or, as Sam himself likes to put it in the comics, he’s “nigh invulnerable when he’s blastin’.” His powers let him break through objects without injury, hence the name Cannonball.

This is the latest in a series a New Mutants teaser. One has focused on Cannonball before. Other have spotlighted Mirage (Blu Hunt), Sunspot (Henry Zaga), and Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams). A teaser released a Comic Con Experience in Brazil showed Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) wielding her signature weapon from the comics, the mystical Soulsword.

The New Mutants currently has a 3.72 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating. That makes it the 14th most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about The New Mutants by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13th. Other upcoming X-Men movies include the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1st, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.