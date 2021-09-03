New Shang-Chi Featurette Released

✖

After a year of delays, Marvel has been feeding fans in 2021 with their line-up of Disney+ original series as well as new movie releases. Black Widow was released this summer and it will be followed by three more feature films before the year is over, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie is set to feature a line-up of MCU newcomers, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), and Meng'er Zhang (Xialing). In fact, the three actors are featured in a new Shang-Chi featurette that shows them answering fun questions about their characters.

"Who's most likely to...Marvel Edition! Get to know the stars behind our heroes in #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Experience it in theaters September 3," @MarvelStudios tweeted earlier today. You can check out the video in the tweet below:

The first trailer for Shang-Chi was finally released in April with another new look hitting the Internet last month. It was revealed in May that the movie will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical window upon its release. In addition to the three stars seen in the video, the movie is set to feature Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as fellow MCU newcomers Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. Recently, it was confirmed the movie will also feature the return of Abomination and Wong. The movie is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Feige recently told Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 3rd. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If... premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.