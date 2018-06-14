New Spider-Man and Venom Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure Waves Have Arrived

Hasbro has released two new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure waves in the Spider-Man lineup! The first is the Amazing Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Wave 10 Case with SP//dr BAF. The second is the Venom Marvel Legends Wave 1 Case with Monster Venom BAF. Let’s break ’em down.

The Amazing Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Action Figures Wave 10 Case is available to pre-order here for $159.99 with free shipping slated for July. It contains the following figures:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS DAREDEVIL

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEG SCARLET SPIDER

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS ELEKTRA

• 2x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS DOC OCK

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS DAGGER

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEGENDS CLOAK

• 1x SPD 6 INCH INFINITE LEG HOUSE OF M SM

Definitely some excellent characters in this wave (Doc Ock especially), and don’t forget that each figure comes with a Build-A-Figure piece that you can use to construct a bonus SP//dr (Peni Parker) figure. As you may or may not know, the SP//dr suit was based on the Evangelion Unit from the anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The Venom Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case is available to pre-order here for $167.99 with free shipping slated for August. It contains the following figures:

• 2x Venom

• 2x Carnage

• 1x Poison Spider-Man

• 1x Spider-Ham

• 1x Scream

• 1x Typhoid Mary

I may be wrong about this, but the Spider-Ham figure with the Pork Grind symbiote head might be the most awesomely bizarre figure Hasbro has ever made for the Marvel Legends series (plus, the head fits on the Venom figure). Honestly, this wave is worth getting just for that – though double packing Venom and Carnage in this wave makes sense. The Monster Venom BAF figure for this wave also seems pretty badass.

If you’re a collector, you might want to jump on these waves sooner rather than later. We wouldn’t be surprised to see sell-outs or backorders. On that note, there’s another hot item that you might want to consider…

The Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends Action Figure 3-Pack has just landed with 6-inch figures of Thanos, Iron Man (with light-up arc reactor), and Doctor Strange!

If you’re all-in on this, pre-order a set now before they sell out. The 3-Pack is listed at $69.99 with shipping slated for July. The official description reads:

“Relive the battle with the Marvel Legends Cinematic Universe 10th Anniversary Avengers: Infinity War 6-Inch Action Figure 3-Pack! For ten years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been bringing the mightiest and most beloved characters to life on the big screen. In commemoration of this incredible cinematic collection of the world’s greatest super heroes and super villains, Hasbro has partnered with Marvel Studios to create the Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years line for Marvel Legends, including premium figures from across the MCU’s most patriotic, mystical, Hulk-busting, and dance-worthy blockbuster hits. Collect Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years Marvel Legends figures to build the ultimate MCU collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Imagine the intense moments of battle from Avengers: Infinity War with these 6-inch-scale Iron Man (with light-up arc reactor), Doctor Strange, and Thanos figures, featuring premium articulation and highly detailed design inspired by the 2018 movie, Avengers: Infinity War.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.