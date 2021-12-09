Spider-Man: No Way Home TV Spot Prepares Peter Parker and Doctor Strange for the End

Now just a week from release, Spider-Man: No Way Home slowly continues to release more footage to the masses. Sony and Marvel Studios released another television spot on Wednesday through the Sony Pictures Singapore online social media accounts. In the 15-second spot, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) work together to erase the damage they’ve done.

While it’s not quite clear exactly what’s going on, Strange is preparing to cast a spell in the same locale we’ve previously seen where the sky is fracturing with purple and other dark colors. The Sorcerer Supreme even makes sure that Parker is ready before he continues, signifying their squabble doesn’t last the entire film. See the new spot for yourself below.

Cumberbatch has previously confirmed rumors that the film is one of the most ambitious solo superhero films ever made—that is, of course, until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters next May.

“Yeah, [Spider-Man: No Way Home] will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a daring, brilliant concept,” Cumberbatch shared with the Variety Awards Circut Podcast. “It has got great ambition […] I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts I think it’s achieved it. And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’ Also, so excited about the overall opportunity of them exploring those ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it comes out. But I’m pretty certain it’ll be a hit.”

