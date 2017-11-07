New ‘Venom’ Character Breakdowns Revealed

Sony’s Venom spin-off is starting to come into focus, and these new character breakdowns reveal who fans will be seeing on screen.

Filming hasn’t yet started on Venom, as the cast is still being rounded out. That Hashtag Show got ahold of several new character breakdowns that shed some light on five new roles, all of which have a particular defining characteristic about them.

[FEMALE PARAMEDIC] 20’s, very attractive, physical type. MUST speak fluent Mandarin…CO-STAR

[ZIGGY] 19, a male guitar player, he is a rocker or punk guy who never stops playing the guitar…CO-STAR

[LEWIS DONTAE] Male, serious, very physical soldier of fortune. MUST be a stunt performer…CO-STAR

[BABY NIGHT] 50’s-60’s, former hippie, now homeless. MUST be able to sing…CO-STAR

[MRS. CHEN] 50’s-60’s, funny, endearing Asian woman who owns the corner store…CO-STAR

As we mentioned, each has a defining skill they must achieve. The female paramedic must speak Mandarin, while Ziggy must know how to play guitar. Lewis Dontae must be a stunt performer, while Baby Nighty has to be able to sing. This only differs with Mrs. Chen, who doesn’t have a skill she needs to learn but does need to be of Asian descent.

Previous reports indicated that Sony might be aiming for the Lethal Protector storyline from the comics. If that’s the case, Lewis Dontae would fit in quite well with his mercenary background and stunt emphasis.

The Lethal Protector storyline puts Venom against the Life Foundation, a group that pushes the Venom symbiote to spawn several others. Those symbiotes are taken up by Donna Diego, Carl Mach, Leslie Gesneria, Trevor Cole, and Ramon Hernandez in the comics, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Sony won’t change the names.

When they bond with the suits they become Agony, Phage, Scream, Riot, and Lasher, and it takes Venom teaming up with Spider-Man to take them down. That’s a lot to fit in an origin story, but as Thor: Ragnarok revealed, you can take essential elements from multiple storylines and make them work on screen.

Venom hits theaters on October 5, 2018.