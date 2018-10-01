Venom Bites Off Human Head In New ‘Venom’ Footage

Now that Venom’s silver screen debut is under a week away, Sony has ramped up the marketing push to an all-time high. Like usual with movies these days, new television spots and featurettes are released every few days and they each seem to include at least a few new frames.

Although confirmed to carry a PG-13 rating from the Motion Pictures Association of America (MPAA), Venom looks like it very well could be pushing that rating to the max. In one of flick’s newest featurettes — one in which features the movie’s stunt coordination and can be seen in its entirety above — the film’s titular character can be seen chomping off the head of a gunman.

Sure, Venom may have never seriously been considered for a more adult rating — but this new clip does seem to confirm they’ll at least try to push the envelope with the movie. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Venom producer Avi Arad confirmed that they hadn’t considered filming the movie as an R-rated flick.

“To me, R is not a consideration,” Arad said. “Can you get away with not R so that other people can see? So that younger people can see? I made an animated show. There was a lot of Venom in there. It was in ’94. There’s no reason to put in violence. To define what Venom is as violence. He’s not. He’s the lethal protector, which is a very different thing. We want to be really true to the comics.”

“Today, in CGI and stuff, we can make Venom bite your head. But we don’t have to show the head going side to side like, ‘that actually tastes good.’ It’s irrelevant. What’s relevant is that you finally understood, is that a bad guy? Yeah.”

Venom director Ruben Fleischer echoed Arad’s sentiment.

“We only ever talked about this movie as being PG13,” Fleischer said. “What I’ve said in the past is that we wanted to push the violence to the hilt. The Dark Knight was always a huge reference point for me, personally, just as far as how far you could take a PG-13 because that movie they put a pen through a guy’s forehead so I figure if you can do that in a PG-13 movie you can bite some heads off.”

Venom opens October 5.